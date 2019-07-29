Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn't out until December of 2019, but fans are already getting nostalgic. The upcoming film will be the last installment of what is now being called "The Skywalker Saga," a nine-part, three-trilogy cycle that spans 42 years. Of the original actors, only Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) is left as an ambassador from the first trilogy of films. In looking back on the movie that started it all, Mark Hamill's Star Wars screen test with Harrison Ford found its way to Twitter, where the actor shared it for everyone to see.

The video was initially tweeted out by Carl Quintanilla of CNBC. The anchor had come across a piece of miscellanea, a scrap of film from the early screen tests when George Lucas originally cast the film back in the late 1970s.

Like many Star Wars fans, Quintanilla was curious what Hamill had to say about it, so he tweeted the video out to the actor in hope of a response. Hamill is pretty active on Twitter, so the odds were high he would at least see it.

Not only did Hamill answer, but he did it by sharing the video to his own followers, complete with memories of filming the scene so everyone could enjoy it.

According to Hamill, this scene was not only the first time he worked with Ford, but they'd also literally only just met.

My screen-test for Star Wars w/ Harrison on the first day I ever met him. Neither one of us had read the script at this point, only this one scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was - 'Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later.' We never did talk about it later - we just did it.

The chemistry between the two is apparent right away. Ford is also clearly the more experienced of the two actors. His performance is driving the scene, but Hamill keeps pace easily. But for fans of the first Star Wars film, this scene may ring strangely in the ears. That's because the lines the two characters are reading are not in the movie at all.

The scene is from when Han Solo brings the Falcon out of hyperspace, expecting to arrive at Alderaan. But it's a far more extended version, where, among other things, Luke admits that he can't pay Solo for their journey.

The final scene wound up being much shorter, getting to the point of the Death Star a lot quicker. Moreover, the final version contains one of the film's most famous lines.

Marcelo Zuniga on YouTube

Hamill's character of Luke Skywalker died at the end of 2018's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but he is expected to appear as a "force ghost" in the final film. He is the only one from this scene who will be part of the last movie, as Ford left the series after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and both the original Chewy (Peter Mayhew) and Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) have passed away.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.