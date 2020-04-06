Mandy Moore gave her longtime fans a performance to remember in her recent Instagram Live concert, throwing it all the way back to one of her first big movies. Viewers were happily surprised when Moore launched into her iconic ballad "Only Hope" during the stream, since although it's a hugely memorable song in her career, she has rarely ever actually performed it live. That's why this video of Mandy Moore singing "Only Hope" from A Walk to Remember is such a treat for everyone.

Tons of singers have taken to Instagram Live to share small impromptu concerts amid the self-quarantining and social distancing of the coronavirus pandemic, and Moore hosted her own acoustic set on Sunday, April 5. Joined by her husband Taylor Goldsmith on guitar, Moore performed some of her classic tracks as well as new jams from her recently released album Silver Landings from her living room couch, but the moment that really made the stream special was Moore revisiting her cover of "Only Hope" 18 years after she first performed the song in 2002's A Walk to Remember.

"Only Hope" was actually originally a track by the rock band Switchfoot, but it soared to new heights of popularity when Moore's character of Jamie Sullivan sang a version of it in the climax of A Walk to Remember. Although it's been nearly two decades since that movie came out, Moore proved she can still perfectly deliver the somber love ballad, sounding just like her original recording in her livestream.

"Only Hope" holds a special place in the hearts of many Mandy Moore fans, since it was her first big song featured in one of her movies. Moore's film debut was actually in 2001's The Princess Diaries, and she sang a snippet of "Stupid Cupid" as mean girl Lana Thomas. But she showed a whole new side of herself and her vocal ability with her next movie, A Walk to Remember, a high-school romance adapted from Nicholas Sparks' tragic novel. Of course, Moore was already known as a veritable pop star at the time, but "Only Hope" showcased a more emotional side of Moore's singing rather than the bubblegum pop of her breakout hit, "Candy."

Here's hoping Moore continues to revisit some of her early classics in future Instagram jam sessions, because nothing is better than a throwback.