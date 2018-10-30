I owe almost everything to my Mom. She's the absolute coolest, kindest, most amazing human a girl could ever ask for, and I'm forever indebted to her love, sacrifice, and, at this point, millions of dollars that went into raising me (hi, Mom!). And it seems that our girl Kylie Jenner is just as thankful to have mom Kris Jenner by her side, so for her birthday, she wanted to do something extra special. And you guys, this video of Kylie Jenner surprising Kris with a car will make you so unbelievably happy (while also so unbelievably sad that you can't give your mom a $250,000 birthday present.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul surprised her mom on Monday, Oct. 29 with an early birthday present. The gift came in the form of a Ferrari 488, because, you know, no Pandora charm bracelet would be good enough for this momager.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show her fans the video of Kris receiving her early birthday present. "Oh, my God!" Kris says over and over in the video, sitting in the driver's seat of her absurdly cool red Ferrari, while her boyfriend Cory Gamble was checking out the passenger side.

Check out the gorgeous new set of wheels, complete with a bow that probably cost more than I pay for my monthly rent:

In the video, you hear Kylie say, "My mom's dream car," but let's be honest, what person's dream car isn't a free Ferrari?

The only free car I ever got was one that looked like this:

Not that I didn't appreciate it, of course.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kylie decided to gift her mother with her dream car because she wouldn't ever buy it for herself. "It’s always been a dream car for Kris, who wouldn’t buy it for herself, so Kylie went ahead and made her dream come true," the source said. "Kris was in shock and couldn’t stop crying and saying thank you."

The source also revealed that this gift was kept secret for quite some time.

"Kylie had the car ordered months ago and has had to keep the secret for a while," the source added. "Kylie wanted to thank her mom for all of her hard work and give her a gift she knew she probably would never buy for herself." Even though Jenner's 63rd birthday is actually on Nov. 5, I have a feeling she isn't mad about receiving her present a bit early.

Jenner also posted some videos to her Instagram Story, where we hear Kris Jenner tell her that she "would have dressed cuter" if she knew that the surprise was coming, and I can honestly connect with that on a spiritual level.

Not going to lie though, Jenner actually looked pretty damn cute in her black-and-white star onesie:

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

And look how hard she's hugging Kylie! That is mother-daughter GOALS, you guys:

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

And, of course, no surprise is complete without seeing the person in pure bliss with their new prezzie:

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

You've got to hand it to Kylie. Buying Kris Jenner her dream car is a pretty fantastic way of saying thank you for all the crap that she's put up in the past while Kylie was growing up.

Anyways, happy almost birthday, Kris Jenner!