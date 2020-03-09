When Kylie Jenner shared an office tour of Kylie Cosmetics HQ in October 2019, fans were blown away by its beautiful decor and furniture. However, the biggest stand-out moment of the video had nothing to do with Kylie's actual office. Instead, fans couldn't get over the moment she sang "rise and shine" to wake up Stormi. The clip instantly went viral, leading to countless remixes, TikTok videos, and even a line of merchandise. Kylie rarely sings the phrase live in person, and that's what makes this video of Kylie Jenner singing "rise and shine" at a drag show so epic.

On Saturday, March 7, the KarJenner family came together for a fun night out. Kylie joined her sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, and her mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to attend a drag show. With so many family members heading to one place, they decided to split up in different vehicles. Kylie and Khloé were totally living it up in the car by blasting music and playing around with Instagram filters. Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney's ride was a bit more low key, since Kendall Jenner appeared to be sleeping in the backseat.

"So their car ride is really lit," Kim said while showing Kendall dozing off in the back. "We are just saints over here," Kourtney added.

Watch the sisters' videos below.

Once they were at the venue, all the sisters let loose and sang along to the performances. They sang so many Beyoncé songs, including "Drunk In Love" and "Flawless." The sisters looked so hype, it seemed they were ready to perform on stage themselves.

Eventually, Khloé got on stage and addressed the audience. "We f*cking love you guys and we're so happy to be here," she began, before revealing Kylie was itching to perform. Kylie then got her moment in the spotlight, and sang the three words everyone was waiting for: "rise and shine."

"And that's all we have," Khloé hilariously told the audience.

The only thing that would make Kylie's live performances better is if she added Stormi to the mix. Maybe next time.