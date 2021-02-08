When your daughter is behind one of the biggest beauty brands in the world, a free makeup appointment is just a call away. After not being able to schedule a last-minute glam session for her lunch date, Caitlyn Jenner called the best makeup artist she knew: Kylie Jenner! The former Olympian documented the whole process on her YouTube channel. "My little Kylie is going to do my makeup. I'm so excited. She's never done it before," Caitlyn gushed at the start of the clip. You need to watch the video of Kylie Jenner doing Caitlyn's makeup because it's so wholesome.

Caitlyn uploaded the video on Saturday, Feb. 6. The star explained she tried to find someone to do her makeup before her luncheon, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, no one was available last minute, leaving her to call Kylie instead.

Caitlyn had the best reaction when she arrived at Kylie Cosmetics HQ for her appointment. "My little baby that I used to change her diapers...this is her office," she said, while showing off the building's iconic entrance.

Caitlyn and Kylie gave each other the biggest hug after meeting up. "This is going to be so much fun! You never have done this before?" Caitlyn asked. "No. Never. This is the highlight of my life," Kyle responded. "It's the highlight of mine!" Caitlyn gushed back.

Considering Kylie's done so many of her family members' makeup, including her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, it's hard to believe Caitlyn never found herself in her daughter's famous makeup chair until now. "Did you ever think that this day would come?" Kylie asked.

"No, did you ever think? I mean, I was 65 years old before I finally came through this. It's like I had to raise everybody else and I had such a life and finally, it was my time to be me and live my life I didn't think I could do it," Caitlyn said, referencing when she came out as transgender in 2015. "And then I did it and you guys have been my best friends. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."

YOUTUBE

Kylie then brought up why she and Kendall still call Caitlyn "dad" after all this time. "I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were OK with us still calling you 'dad.' How do you feel about that now?" she asked.

"I feel it was one of the best decisions I made, and sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns," Caitlyn said. "I think everybody out there has got to do it their way."

Watch Kylie do Caitlyn's makeup below.

Kylie and Caitlyn's relationship is so sweet and fans can't get enough of it!