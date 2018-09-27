This Video Of Kristen Bell Reading Donald Trump's Tweets As Gossip Girl Is Unsettling

Spotted: Kristen Bell being awesome. It's been six whole years since we've heard her voice the mysterious off-screen narrator on Gossip Girl. But they say the universe has a real sense of humor, so The Good Place star slipped back into her buzzy role during the Sept. 26 edition of Late Night With Seth Meyers, and a tale-telling icon was instantly reborn. Don't believe me? See for yourselves. Because lucky for us, this video of Kristen Bell reading Donald Trump's tweets as Gossip Girl is the gift that keeps on giving. You know you love it, XOXO. OK, I'll go now.

But seriously you guys, Bell really did read Trump's tweets in the voice of Gossip Girl last night, and the whole thing was amazing and unsettling all at the same time. I mean, the idea is just so brilliant that I'm kind of surprised nobody has thought of it before. Enter the genius that is Meyers.

"We feel as though a lot of Donald Trump's tweets feel very gossipy," the talk show host explained to Bell during the show. "And so, we have asked if you wouldn't mind reading a few of them with the classic Gossip Girl sendoff."

Just because an opportunity presents itself doesn’t mean everybody is ready to take it. But it looks like it's game on, Upper East Siders, because Bell was only too happy to oblige.

First to get the GG treatment: one of Trump's tweets from Aug. 24, 2018. "Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information," Bell read. "Gee, this is 'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. XOXO, Gossip Girl."

The next tweet was from May 31, 2017, and it was Trump's attempt at a joke about the meaning of his iconic typo covfefe, which he invented when he misspelled the word "coverage" during one of his 5 a.m. twitter rants.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'???" Bell read. "Enjoy! XOXO, Gossip Girl.'"

"These do sound like the things that were written on the show," Bell then told Meyers. And you know what? She's not wrong.

For the final tweet, Meyers chose a selection from Aug. 27, 2014, in which Trump attacked him personally. "Congratulations to @sethmeyers on 'Emmys Rating Tumble'," Bell read. "Just as I predicted, Seth bombed! XOXO, Gossip Girl.'"

Just typing out these tweets doesn't really do them justice, so watch Bell give them all the gossipy flare they deserve in the video below:

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

Amazing, right? And of course, Twitter was so here for Bell's on-point performance as the one and only source into the scandalous lives of Washington DC's elite.

We really don't deserve Kristen Bell. But she'll be back tonight anyway in the two-part, hour-long season 3 premiere of The Good Place. The episode will air on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, and here's a little sneak peek for you:

The Good Place on YouTube

Until next time, fam. XOXO