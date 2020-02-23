Kim Kardashian might have nailed the art of making can't-miss reality TV, but that doesn't mean she's comfortable showing off her comedic chops in front of a crowd. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is no stranger to serving laughs with hilarious one-liners and meme-worthy expressions, she had a decidedly different approach when put on the spot during a recent improvisation class. This video of Kim Kardashian trying improv comedy with Scott Disick shows just how uncomfortable the self-proclaimed "shy" star is about the whole thing, and it's so surprising.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming eighteenth season of KUWTK that was shared on Sunday, Feb. 23, Kardashian West showed that she was less than thrilled with the prospect of grabbing the mic and taking center stage during a comedy class. In the clip, the mom-of-four headed to Los Angeles' The Groundlings with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick — and it didn't take long for her to realize that it wasn't her "thing."

As soon as they walked in, Kim got visibly uncomfortable as she heard her classmates yelling random words and phrases in the background.

"People are getting serious," Disick joked, to which Kardashian quickly retorted, "No, this is not my thing."

She reiterated just how comfortable she was when she met the group, telling them, "I'm very shy. This is... We're here for Scott."

While she did give the class a try after the instructors told her that improv can be helpful for a lot of different real-life situations like public speaking, she only lasted a few minutes during the warm-up section of the class before skipping out — and her reaction was actually hilarious.

When her fellow classmates started making weird noises, emulating animals, and shouting at each other, a visibly confused Disick and Kardashian struggled to commit to the bit and go with it — and Kim decided after just one round of warm-ups that she was going to sit out and support Scott from the audience.

"Maybe I'll warm up and come back in," she told the group before rushing to sit on the sidelines.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kardashian may have been a much better supporter than student, but Disick quickly proved himself to be a natural at improv. During a game of Expert Panel, Disick got tasked with making up the history of the first shoe on the spot — and he had no shortage of confidence and suggestive quips while on the stage. Would you really expect any less of Lord Disick?

"That was like dripping out of you like water," his partner praised him as the room erupted in applause.

Unfortunately, it looks like Kardashian might not have a career in comedy in her future, but here's hoping that we'll be seeing more of Disick's comedy training in the upcoming season of KUWTK.