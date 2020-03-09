You've probably heard Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. The star made the huge reveal when she dropped her "Never Worn White" music video on March 5. Unfortunately, shortly after sharing the good news, Perry announced her paternal grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, died on Sunday, March 8. To honor her memory, Perry shared a clip of the moment she told her grandmother she's having a baby. The video of Katy Perry telling her late grandmother she's pregnant will make you cry because it's so beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time.

The day after her grandmother passed away, Perry told fans the devastating news on IG. "I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday," Perry began her post. "My heart hopes so."

Perry said her grandmother helped influence the person she is today. "A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her," she wrote. "When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann... May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them."

Along with her message, Perry shared pictures and videos of her favorite moments with her grandmother over the years, including the time she told her she was expecting.

"Grandma, it's Katy. I just wanted to tell you, I know you're not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you," Perry told her grandmother, who was lying in a hospital bed, mostly out of frame. "I'm pregnant, grandma. Katy is finally pregnant, she's the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you."

It's beautiful that Perry got to share this moment with her grandmother before she died.