Sometimes staying home on a Saturday night pays off. Sometimes. And this past weekend was one of those times. For the record, I stayed home BY CHOICE so I could binge-watch "Maniac" on Netflix — still don't really get what all the hype is about, BTW. But of course I found myself scrolling through Instagram at the same time to see what the rest of the world was up to because duh. I was somewhere in the middle of episode 5 when my feed suddenly started blowing up with clips of the MOST ICONIC DUO EVER. Seriously, you guys, I am so glad that what happens in Vegas doesn't actually stay in Vegas, because the video of Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes performing together at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 22 is legit magical.

OK so here's what happened. JT kicked off the second night of the festival by performing hits like "SexyBack," "Cry Me a River," and "Mirrors." He was eight songs into his opening set when he announced that he had a little surprise up his sleeve. "Can I do something special for you tonight?" he asked the crowd. "I've never done this before so we'll see how it goes. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m a big fan of this young man. He’s one of the coolest cats I’ve met. He’s very talented, and he’s about to bless you. Please welcome, Shawn Mendes to the stage."

So epic! I mean, just check out this bromance:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I ship this SO HARD.

Anyway, the audience totally lost it when Shawn came out because it's SHAWN FREAKING MENDES and the iHeartMusic people are his people. Both musicians then broke out their acoustic guitars and busted into a slowed-down version of "What Goes Around… Comes Around," and nothing has ever been this amazing like, ever.

In case you forgot, "What Goes Around... Comes Around" is Timberlake’s 2006 hit single off his album FutureSex/LoveSounds. The song is about a relationship that implodes because of cheating, and it was rumored to be written about JT's ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears.

Oh, and Scarlett Johansson starred in the music video:

justintimberlakeVEVO on YouTube

Anyway, Twitter freaked out over Shawn's performance with JT because IT WAS EVERYTHING:

Seriously, how DOES Shawn wake up and eat his breakfast normally? I'd really like to know. What I do know, is that he took to his Instagram feed to give Timberlake a shoutout "for being such an incredible guy" next to a pic of the two of them onstage together and, like, aww.

Timberlake then did us all a solid by sharing a video of the duet and DAMN Shawn that falsetto is MAJOR. Who knew? Also, how good do their voices sound together? I may never fully recover.

I mean, if that's not just a dream duo right there then I seriously don't know what is. Want more? Of course you do, so watch the full video of their performance here: