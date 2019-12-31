Justin Bieber is giving fans the grand tour, and no, it's not of his house with Hailey Baldwin. The Biebs took to Instagram on Dec. 30 to give a full-body tour of his tattoos and be forewarned: it's a lot. The shirtless video of Bieber flaunting his tattoos is steamy AF, but if you're a Belieber, it's a must-see.

The series of videos, shared to his IG stories, were all taken as Bieber basked in the sun by a gorgeous pool. Starting at his ankles, JB panned practically every part of his body to show off his tats. He flaunted a few of his more famous tats including his "better at 70" thigh tattoo, which he received in 2017, but he also put some new ink on display. Fans were able to catch a quick glimpse of his recently obtained neck tattoos including a bird, and the word "forever."

Bieber queued up a pretty epic soundtrack to his tattoo party, and with each clip, came bop after bop. Bieber played "No Idea" by Don Toliver at one point, before moving on to,"Con Altura" by Rosalía and J Balvin. He also bumped "Session 32" by Summer Walker, "Highest in the Room" by Travis Scott, "EARFQUAKE" by Tyler, the Creator, and "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar and HER.

You can watch Bieber show off his tattoos by clicking through the slideshow below.

Then, Bieber was back to his regularly scheduled programming of promoting his new music. On Dec. 24, JB gave fans the ultimate Christmas gift: an announcement that he's dropping a new album, single, tour, and documentary in 2020. Ever since, he's been teasing his forthcoming releases non-stop on social media. According to The Biebs, he has exciting things coming Dec. 31, Jan. 3, and Jan. 4 at noon, so naturally, my alarms are already set.

It looks like Bieber is just as excited about his new chapter as the rest of the world, and while it's been five years coming for a new album from JB, he definitely hasn't slowed on his tattoo game. As fans eagerly await what's to come from him in 2020, they can probably expect plenty of new ink as well.