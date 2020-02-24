Kanye West's Sunday Service has been making headlines for over a year now, with A-List celebrities like Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper making regular appearances. Not to mention, West's wife Kim Kardashian always snaps the best IG Stories from the services, often featuring her adorable kids. While the couple's oldest daughter, North, has garnered a lot of attention for her singing and dancing during the weekly gospel gathering, all focus was on Justin Bieber on Sunday, Feb. 23. This video of Justin Bieber singing at Kanye's Sunday Service shows how powerful music is.

Bieber, who expressed his desire to perform at West's Sunday Service months before releasing his chart-topping fifth studio album, Changes, captivated the audience with his rendition of Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It." The inspirational lyrics about redemption combined with Bieber's flawless vocals and the live music clearly had everyone in awe. Kardashian captured the whole performance in a series of Instagram Stories that showed Bieber standing front-and-center facing West as he sung:

Never could have made it without you / I would have lost it all / But now I see how you were there for me and I can say / I'm stronger, I'm wiser / I'm better, much better / When I look back over all you brought me through / I can see that you were the one I held on to.

Post-service, Bieber posted an Instagram video of his performance without any caption, likely because the clip does all the talking for him. Watch Bieber's breathtaking execution of the song below.

Bieber may be a pop star, but he's no stranger to belting out Christian music. Bieber is outspoken about his faith and previously performed "Never Would Have Made It" during a Hillsong service in August 2019.

Bieber and West have been friends for quite some time now, so it only made sense that they would team up for West's Sunday Service.