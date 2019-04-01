If you've been itching for a glimpse into what life at home is like for the Bieber family, this video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin flirting on Instagram live will do just the trick. The point of Baldwin's Instagram live session was to promote Roxy's newest collection alongside surfer Kelia Monez. But how can you concentrate on work when you've got your pop star husband distracting you with a never-ending stream of PDA?

In the beginning of the video, Baldwin talked about how much she loves Monez (who was running late — so Baldwin was keeping viewers entertained solo while she waited for her to arrive). But even while she's talking about Monez, she's distracted by her husband smothering the side of her forehead with kisses and telling her how much he loves her.

"I love you more than anyone," she replies.

He kisses her some more and then asks if she wants some almonds. She says she does and he quickly makes his way over to wherever it is that they keep the almonds like the good hubby that he is.

She goes back to talking about the collection until Bieber returns to hand-feed her almonds and remind viewers that The Jonas Brothers are back.

Bieber also complimented his wife's style during the video. "You look cute with your little earrings,” the "Baby" singer told his wife.

"Big earrings," she corrected him.

Next, Bieber shifted his attention towards her camisole. “You can’t tell that this is see-through," he told the viewers before shifting his attention back to Baldwin to call her a "naughty girl." Baldwin responded by covering her breasts with her hands and letting out a laugh.

Bieber has been big with the public displays of affection via social media over the past couple weeks. Just last week, he clapped back at a fan on Instagram who accused him of still being in love with Selena Gomez:

Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U to get are wrong on so many levels I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like “he always goes back to Selena” or “Selena is better for him” YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you dont like that or support that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything

Their marriage may seem easy on social media, but Baldwin made it clear in their interview with Vogue that it still takes a lot of work:

It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Very sweet.