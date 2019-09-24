Jordyn Woods was living her best life on her 22nd birthday and well, she pulled out her best dance moves to prove it. The stunner rang in her b-day with a wild rooftop bash, and in one Instagram clip from the party, fans were gifted with a video of Jordyn Woods twerking it out in what just might be her sexiest outfit to date. Clad in a black bra top and transparent mesh pants, Woods gave her 10.6 million followers quite the show when she bent over and shook what her mama gave her. Her gal pal Lori Harvey was the one to first share the fierce clip of Woods dancing and it's safe to say that she DID that.

Naturally, the internet lost it after Woods' pal shared the twerking footage. When Woods reposted the clip herself, it instantly caught fire.

"Watching Jordyn Woods twerk made my morning," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another insisted that "Jordyn woods twerk video need to be in a museum." The clip was not for the fainthearted but hey — go big or go home was clearly her birthday policy this year!

Also in attendance at the bash, held at Harvey's mansion, was her long-time BFF Jaden Smith. While our invite may have gotten lost in the mail, it looked like the group of friends had an absolute blast together. Woods' former bestie Kylie Jenner was unsurprisingly a no-show, but it looks like the star has solidified herself a new set of friends since the Tristan Thompson drama-fest earlier this year.

Check out the twerking video blowing everyone's minds below!

However, twerking shenanigans aside, Woods was also sure to get serious for a moment on her special day. In a separate Instagram post, she shared a sentimental message alongside a throwback snapshot from her childhood. "Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far," the star wrote in the coinciding caption. "I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up," she added, before thanking her followers for all of their birthday wishes. The throwback photo portrayed a toddler-aged Woods celebrating one of her earliest birthdays and it was *almost* too cute for words.

Overall, it looked like Woods' special day was lavish from start to finish. According to her Instagram, the star kicked off her festivities at Tao Los Angeles, and closed out her night at well-known celeb hot spot Nobu Malibu. Plus, she shared several snapshots of her birthday gifts and well, Woods is one lucky lady. In one image, a dazzling array of colorful roses were seen flooding her kitchen at home. In another, Woods showed off a sparkling diamond pendant necklace that she was gifted. No big deal! But — the best gift of all just may have been the one that Woods gave us. Her birthday twerking video is pure gold and Woods has never looked better. Get it, girl!