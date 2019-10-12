Ahead of the fourth Democratic debate on Tuesday, Oct. 15, voters are getting ready to see party stalwarts like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren face off against nine other candidates in their party. While the Ohio-based debate is bound to be a heavy event as the Democratic contenders really get into their differences in policy, Warren recently had a light-hearted response to one voter's question about her stance on same-sex marriage — and it's going viral. This video of Elizabeth Warren’s joke at CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall will make you grin, because she had the perfect comeback.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the senator let her quips speak for themselves while fielding questions from potential voters during a CNN-hosted LGBTQ equality town hall in Los Angeles. As nine Democratic candidates running for the 2020 presidential election pledged to work against important issues impacting the community, such as conversion therapy, bans on gay men donating blood, whether religious institutions should still keep their tax-exempt status if they don't recognize same-sex marriage, and the disproportionate rates of violence against trans women of color, Warren let her stance about marriage equality be known with what can only be described as a mic-drop moment.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images News/Getty Images

One town hall attendee questioned Warren on how she'd respond to potential voters who opposed same-sex marriage for religious reasons, saying, "Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail and a supporter approaches you and says, 'Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.'" Warren didn't miss a beat with her response.

"Well I’m gonna assume it’s a guy who said that, and I’m gonna say then just marry one woman. I'm cool with that," she promptly retorted, to which she got a standing ovation.

Warren didn't end there, as she waited for the applause to stop before she deadpanned as she delivered her final line: "Assuming you can find one."

In response, the crowd went wild with even louder cheers and applause, and the senator couldn't keep the smile off her face. The moment has since gone viral on Twitter, where scores of users

The Democratic presidential contender has made no secret of her support for the LGBTQ community. On Friday, Oct. 11, Warren took to Twitter to share a few words in honor of National Coming Out Day.

"Happy National #ComingOutDay," she wrote a video of herself from the 2017 Boston Pride Parade. "I’ll never stop fighting for a country where everyone feels safe to be who they are and love who they love."

Warren has recently been surging in the polls following strong performances during the previous Democratic debates, and it'll be interesting to see how she squares off against her peers like Biden and Sanders when they face off on Oct. 15. For his part at the town hall, current Democratic frontrunner Biden made some confusing remarks about "gay bathhouses" and "round-the-clock sex" when he talked about how the discourse around the LGBTQ community had changed in the past two decades, and I'm sure progressive voters will be interested to see how all the candidates differ in their approach to ending discrimination for the community.

Could more mic-drop moments from Warren or the other Democratic candidates be on the way? I wouldn't rule it out.