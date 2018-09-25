President Donald Trump is in New York today for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and the world is watching to see how it all unfolds. Tuesday, Sept. 25 marked his second time making a speech before his fellow world leaders, after threatening to "totally destroy" North Korea at last year's speech. While things didn't go quite as planned the first time around, the video of Donald Trump getting laughed at in his UNGA speech this year is something.

"One year ago I stood before you for the first time ... I addressed the threats facing our world," Trump began. "Today I stand here before you to share the extraordinary progress we've made. In two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any other administration in the history of our country. America's—so true," he said, stopping himself. The audience appeared to laugh, and he clearly noticed.

He stopped his flow, and tilting his head to the side, said, "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay." The audience laughed again and clapped.

There are any number of reasons the audience might've been laughing, one of which is that making bold, sweeping claims is one of Trump's signature moves.

But beyond that, the president, from an international perspective, has largely raced the country backward by pulling the U.S. out of numerous global agreements, jeopardizing his standing with his neighbors and national security. On domestic soil, the president and his inner circle are also ensnared in multiple drama-laden fiascos, from the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, which has resulted in some of president's closest people cooperating with the FBI.

Plenty of people watching the speech clearly noticed, too.

As FRANCE24's Philip Crowther pointed out, Trump in 2014 tweeted about how the U.S. needed a president who "isn't a laughing stock to the entire world."

During his speech Tuesday, Trump discussed topics ranging from the health of the economy to North Korean sanctions to ISIS.

The UNGA is one of the most important annual summits for the heads of state from all over the world. Happening once a year, it brings together the member states to discuss international issues and vote on key provisions. Trump's presence at world events this year, though, has been a mixed bag.

And his allies and foes alike on Tuesday were waiting to see what Trump would say, given his isolationist approach to international relations that has threatened to upend the world order. At the G7 Summit in Canada in June, Trump didn't exactly make any friends with his foreign counterparts from Europe and Canada.

Guardian News on YouTube

Trump has sent the global economy and his northern and southern neighbors into a tailspin by threatening (or actually going through with) pulling the plug on major world and multilateral agreements. In July, threatened to leave NATO, and threatened to leave Canada out of NAFTA in September.

The president since taking office has also pulled out the U.S. out of key agreements and groups such as the International Criminal Court, the UN Commission on Human Rights, the Paris Climate Accord, the Trans Pacific Partnership, and the Iran nuclear deal. All of these moves have further strained relations with his international counterparts, who have remained in the deals.

This week, Trump's self-inflicted trade war with China is undoubtedly also on the minds of both UNGA attendees and it's onlookers, as is the fate of NAFTA depending on if Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strike up a new deal.

But in light of all the reasons that world leaders might be feeling tense, it's hardly a surprise if they needed a laugh.