Addison Rae Easterling is back for another one of Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube videos. On Aug. 30, Easterling appeared on her friend's channel for a juicy Q&A, during which they revealed a bunch of secrets. If fans loved getting to know more about them, wait until they see what the pair got up to this time around: A full-blown boxing match. Boxing is a good way to let off some steam, so when the stars got into the ring together, they couldn't help but throw a bit of shade. This video of Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling boxing references their past drama, so fans need to watch in order to find out how it all turns out.

On Sept. 6, Dixie uploaded a video titled, "Fighting Addison Rae." If fans thought that was clickbait, they were totally wrong. Dixie even offered a reason behind their match up. "So Addison liked some tweets... ," she said, referencing the time Easterling used to "like" shady comments about Dixie's sister, Charli, in 2019. "They were TikTok comments," Easterling awkwardly corrected her.

"... Or TikTok comments about Charli, and we're gonna end this all today," Dixie finished.

Afterward, the stars sat down for a chat with boxing pro Ryan Garcia. They all agreed Dixie seemed to be into the match the most. "I see Dixie is coming in with the mind games, trying to mess with [Easterling's] mind," Garcia said. "You're a little bit in her head right now."

The girls laughed it off, and then got some pointers from Garcia to prepare for their fight. Once they were ready, they brawled it out, and let me tell you, the girls gave it their all. To see who won, watch the clip below.

In case you need a refresher about what Easterling and Dixie were talking about, in June, fans discovered Easterling used to "like" TikTok comments comparing her to Charli, including fans wondering why Charli was verified on social media while Easterling wasn't. Although it was "no excuse," Easterling said she didn't know Charli at the time and unnecessarily judged her before getting to know her.

Dixie, Charli, and Easterling got close during their time in Hype House, so there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings anymore. Even now, Dixie and Easterling are able to joke about their old beef like it was nothing.