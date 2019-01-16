Chicago West is already an entire year old. Can you believe it? I can't. I feel like it was only yesterday that the entire internet was trying to figure out if the Kardashian/Jenner baby rumors were true. And now, here we are, celebrating all of these little babies' first birthdays. Time flies when you're stressed about celebrity conspiracy theories! Anyways, the Kardashian/Jenner family celebrated little Chi's first birthday on Jan. 15, and the video of Chi, Saint, and North playing with Chi's mini G-Wagon is a seriously precious Kardashian baby video for the books.

If you trek on over to Kim Kardashian's Instagram story, there's a bunch of videos showing Chi, Saint, and North playing with a mini car that Auntie Kourtney gifted Chi for her birthday. Chi and Saint are sitting in the car while North sits on the hood.

"It's Chicago's birthday and look what Kourtney pulled up with," Kim Kardashian says in the video. "We're having our family dinner to celebrate, and this is what Chi gets to match mommy. Oh my gosh. Thank you, Kourt!"

Saint West is clearly loving his role as a big brother as he sits behind Chi in the mini car and helps her figure out how it works. At one point, he looks up at Kanye West, who's walking over to them, and says, "Daddy, look!" It's the sweetest little moment. North, as always, doesn't seem as excited as Saint to be hanging out with her siblings. Or maybe she's just not into G-Wagons, which is, like, fair.

What do you mean your aunt never gave you a miniature Mercedes Benz G-Wagon that's identical to the one your millionaire mother has for your first birthday? Weird, TBH!!

Kardashian also posted a sweet photo in honor of her second daughter's birthday, and Kim Kardashian's birthday post for Chicago is short and sweet.

"Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!!" she said in the caption. "The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!"

In case you missed it, Chicago West isn't going to be the youngest West baby for much longer. On Jan. 14, in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens LIVE, Kim Kardashian confirmed she and Kanye West are expecting another baby!

Us Weekly reported on Jan. 2 that Kimye had opted for the surrogacy route again and were expecting a baby boy this year. Kardashian didn't comment on the rumors until her interview with Kourtney and Khloé on WWHL.

Cohen asked Kardashian if there was any merit to the rumors and if they are, in fact, having another baby.

"We are,” she replied, adding that the baby is due "sometime soon."

"It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” she continued. She then hilariously revealed that the only reason the news got out was that she got drunk at her family's Christmas Eve party and let the news slip to a few people. It happens to the best of us, Kimmy. Don't you worry.

Kardashian didn't budge on when exactly the baby is due, but "sometime soon" for sure means sometime in 2019, so enjoy being the youngest child while you can, Chicago!