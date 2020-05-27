Cardi B can entertain a sold out crowd for hours at one of her concerts, and gets a lot of attention for her flawless Instagram photos, but at the end of the day, she stays true to her personality. That's why this video of Cardi B sucking in her stomach for a bikini photo had fans going wild. Sucked-in stomach or not, Cardi looks bomb, but fans could certainly relate to her honesty.

On Friday, May 23, Cardi showed off her massive new back tattoo while posing in a teeny tiny green bikini. While the artwork — which she later explained took more than 60 hours to complete — was on full display, so was her toned body. Throughout Memorial Day weekend, Cardi's Instagram page was flooded with more eye-catching swimsuit photos and videos, including a clip of her and Offset adorably dancing in their living room.

But, on Tuesday, May 26, Cardi decided to get real with her fans about what goes into taking those snaps. "I suck the sh*t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated," Cardi captioned a poolside pic.

And for those who didn't believe that Cardi has anything to suck in for photos, she later added a video that showed her relaxing her belly after the picture was taken.

"Suck it in life," Cardi wrote alongside the video in which she goes from having flat abs one second, to rocking her relaxed midsection the next.

Cardi's fans were all about her video. "Cardi b done posted a pic of her sucking her stomach in and now Idgaf what my summer body look like," one Twitter user wrote.

Scroll down to see what others had to say.

Chances are Cardi will continue to post bikini pics throughout the summer, and her video is a great reminder that what you see on Instagram isn't always realistic.