Cardi B's entire backside was the canvas for her most intense tattoo yet. Fans know Cardi is super expressive when it comes to what she inks on her body, but the latest work of art is truly on a whole different level. The photo of Cardi B’s new back tattoo is absolutely mesmerizing, and she went on to reveal the piece of art took dozens of hours to complete.

Cardi, who has tattoos ranging from the words "Loyalty Over Royalty" on her biceps to the hand sign for "I Love You" on her neck, proudly showed off her newest statement piece on social media on Friday, May 23, and it is definitely her most eye-catching tat yet.

"Okay guys!" she captioned a pic of the tat. "Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh." Cardi also included a "thank you" to the tattoo artist Jamie Schene.

Schene posted additional details about his artwork for Cardi on his IG page, writing: "Thank you @iamcardib! 60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality. Lara and I appreciate you and your family." Check out the colorful tattoo below.

Cardi later posted a full body photo taken from her backside wearing just a small green bikini which gave fans a more detailed look at the entire tattoo. "Givin you the blues ....." she wrote alongside the pic.

According to Schene's bio on the Fushion Tattoo Ink website, he's been in the industry since 1993 and his favorite subject matters include, "flowers, animals, skulls, insects, birds — almost anything nature related" so it's no surprise Cardi enlisted him to take control of her flowery tattoo. Cardi's back ink features different flowers, butterflies, and a hummingbird among other outdoorsy-inspired things.

Who knows what tattoo Cardi will come up with next, but for now, fans have a lot to focus on when it comes to her latest piece.