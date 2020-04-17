The boys of BTS have so much talent, but it's not just their singing and dancing that bring pure joy to ARMYs. Fans of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook love each BTS member for their individual personalities as well. Take this video of BTS' V working out in sandals, for instance: it had fans going wild because of his unique choice of clothing.

V stans adore him for many reasons, and his love for wearing sandals no matter what the occasion is just one of them. V's choice of footwear reflects his carefree personalit. Basically, V does not care what anyone thinks, therefore he does what he wants, when he wants. In other words, he wears whatever he wants whenever he feels like it.

V's so unique that even Jimin endearingly refers to him as his "alien" in their song "Friends," a nod to his quirky personality (but only BTS can call him that, OK?). That's why when V posted a video working out while wearing sandals, fans couldn't help but gush over how true he is to himself, even in these small moments.

It's worth mentioning that V had no problem pumping iron while wearing his iconic sandals, which is just another reason fans were thrilled to see it. "ARMYs, look, I’m flying. Flying. I’ll leave now, bye," a translation V's tweet read.

ARMYs were so impressed with V's gym skills.

Some even pointed out how there's nothing V can't do in sandals.

V didn't just lift weights in his sandals, either. In a Weverse video, V even sported the open-toed footwear while getting some steps in on a stairmaster. Again, fans were impressed with the fact that V is always true to himself and his comfort.

Whether V is performing on one of the biggest stages in the world or simply working out in sandals, there's no doubt his fans love him for exactly who he is, and in whatever he's wearing.