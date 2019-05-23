Halsey’s latest single “Nightmare” is a big hit with the boys of BTS. So much so that they might even cover the song one day. During an interview with SiriusXM, BTS talked a little about their love for Halsey’s latest single and even sang some of it. RM and J-Hope, in particular, seemed to really love the song and they gave a great impromptu rendition of it during the interview. The video of BTS’ RM and J-Hope singing Halsey’s “Nightmare” will make you smile.

During the interview, the interviewers asked BTS if they’d consider covering another artist’s songs while on tour. While RM explained that they haven’t done that before, he did ask if the interviewers had any suggestions for them. When the interviewer brought Halsey’s name into the conversation, RM and J-Hope immediately started singing “Nightmare” and they did an amazing job.

Unfortunately, though, RM didn’t exactly know the lyrics so he was winging it, but he did great. And J-Hope was equally good. Here are the lyrics to the bit they sang during the interview:

"Come on, little lady, give us a smile" / No, I ain't got nothin' to smile about / I got no one to smile for, I waited a while for / A moment to say I don't owe you a goddamn thing

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life / I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind / They talk sh*t, but I love it every time / And I realize

After botching the lyrics, RM apologized saying, “Sorry Halsey, I don’t know the lyrics.” And then he continued to sing. It was a genuinely adorable moment. And J-Hope was super into it as well.

Here’s a look at RM and J-Hope singing Halsey’s “Nightmare”:

SiriusXM on YouTube

Halsey has actually seen the video and even tweeted about the boys’ rendition of her new song.

“Nightmare” is actually making quite a wave musically. Halsey recently tweeted that the single has become the most added song on radio.

“So I don’t usually talk about stats like this but I found out Without Me is the #1 most played song on pop radio this year, and Nightmare is the most added song at radio this week. I am so beyond speechless. Thank you for taking my voice to places I never thought it’d touch 🖤,” Halsey tweeted on Wednesday, May 22.

This is obviously a big moment for Halsey and an important one, too. “Nightmare” is a deeply personal song and one that Halsey seems very proud of. I’m sure she’s totally fine with BTS singing her song and even messing up the lyrics a little bit. One thing she isn’t totally fine with is them making fun of her on stage (lovingly, of course) as they did when they performed at the MetLife Stadium. Here’s J-Hope, RM, and Jimin making fun of Halsey’s iconic “I want it” line from “Boy With Luv”:

Halsey's response was hilarious and all in good fun.

“Just landed in New York. somebody tell jimin and hoseok to hide before I find them and box them for clowning me onstage at MetLife. my own home state. the audacity. 😤💜” she tweeted on May 21.

Clearly, there’s a lot of love between Halsey and BTS and their friendship is such that they can troll each other endlessly without anyone even missing a beat. I love it!