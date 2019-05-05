This Video Of BTS Performing "Mikrokosmos" Live For The First Time Will Make You Emotional

It's official, y'all — the BTS boys are back on the road again. Shortly after the release of the K-Pop group's long-anticipated recent album, Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS has set out on its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour with the first stop in Los Angeles, California. Until now, ARMYs have seen RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook perform on various Korean music shows with an emphasis on performing two songs off the new album, "Boy With Luv" and "Dionysus." Lucky ARMYs in LA got to see the debut of other new songs. If this video of BTS performing "Mikrokosmos" live for the first time doesn't make you emotional, I honestly don't know what will.

On Saturday, May 4, BTS performed at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, marking the first stop on the Korean group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour that will span the U.S., South America, Europe, and Asia, with even more tour dates to come this summer. At the concert, BTS performed a 24-song set with music off Map of The Soul: Persona and other hit albums, according to entertainment website Consequence of Sound.

The group's final song of the night was the appropriately emotional and heartfelt "Mikrokosmos" off MOTS: Persona, and this video of the boys closing out their first show of the tour with the song is emotional, to say the least.

theultimatedodo on YouTube

The performance of "Mikrokosmos" lasted just under three minutes and ended with Jimin yelling "I love you guys" into the microphone, which was met with large cheers from the sold-out stadium. The performance itself had a fairly chill vibe — there was no intense choreography or on-stage effects, and it seemed that the boys took the opportunity to just sing and enjoy being on stage for that last number. After the song ended, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all held hands on stage as confetti flew around the stage and they spent a few minutes waving to fans before walking off stage. If I had been in that crowd, I know I would have gotten literal chills. Seriously, BTS' love for the ARMY knows no bounds

"Mikrokosmos" was the perfect song to end the night on given that it touches on themes of togetherness, love, and cosmic beauty. With lyrics like, "Let us shine / How beautiful this night looks is so beautiful again" and "I got you / In the dark night / Each other's light," it's no wonder the entire Rose Bowl Stadium cheered so loudly.

BTS will perform at another sold out show at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday, May 5 before the K-Pop group heads to Chicago, Illinois for two shows and East Rutherford, New Jersey for two more shows, according to the official BTS website. Most of their tour dates across the world are now sold out, but there are a few cities that still have some tickets if you're thinking of snagging one to see this iconic group perform.

What an incredible start to what looks like will be a stunning tour! I'll definitely be following (and possibly shedding a few tears) along the entire way.