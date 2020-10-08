Prepare to be serenaded by the voice of an angel. On Oct. 7, BTS' Jungkook decided to bless fans with a 37-second clip of pure magic. The band member added his own spin to Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685's track "Savage Love," and, well, he nailed it. The video of BTS' Jungkook singing "Savage Love" is required viewing for ARMYs everywhere.

BTS hopped on the official "Savage Love" remix on Oct. 1, with Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope joining Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 on the track. "Savage Love" was already a viral sensation thanks to its TikTok success, but with BTS on the track, it spread like wildfire throughout the internet. Now, with Jungkook's live solo rendition, things just keep getting better.

Jungkook shared the clip to Twitter, simply captioning it, "Savage Love #SavageLoveRemix," along with a music note emoji. The black and white video showed him sitting at home in his PJs, belting out the song from the comfort of his couch, and doing a dab for good measure.

After catching wind of the video, ARMYs were all in their feels. "THE VOCALS, THE HAIR, THE DANCE, THE OUTFIT?!! JUNGKOOK YOURE NOT LETTING US BREATHE," one fan tweeted. "He has no mercy for ARMY," another joked.

As one fansite pointed out, Jungkook's "Savage Love" remix surpassed 1 million views in just 14 minutes.

Many fans took notice of Jungkook's extra-long hair, and not everyone was a fan. But many defended his new look. “Honestly he looks perfect either way if he wants to cut his hair he can but I think he looks amazing either way. So just let him do what he wants!!" one fan tweeted.

You can see Jungkook's initial tweet sharing the cover below.

When BTS first jumped on the "Savage Love" remix, they released a colorful lyric video to coincide with it.

BTS also showed off their dance moves to "Savage Love" in a video shared by Jawsh 685 on Sept 28.

BTS' collab with Derulo and Jawsh 685 may have been a surprise, but it wound up being a musical match made in heaven.