One of my favorite things to do is to watch the guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Some of Hollywood's biggest names come on the comedy show to perform, like, you know, Justin Bieber. But in a new interview with SNL's Bill Hader, he reveals to Andy Cohen that sometimes, their guests can be less-than-pleasant... like Justin Bieber. And honestly, this video of Bill Hader calling Justin Bieber the "worst behaved" SNL guest is kind of brutal, but he does come to Bieber's defense with an explanation.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SNL alum Bill Hader sits down with Andy Cohen and actor Jay Pharoah (a former SNL guest) to take viewer calls. Naturally, people want to know all the ~gossip~ about what happens behind-the-scenes, and one caller asked both Hader and Pharaoh, "Who was the worst behaved musical guest or host at your time at SNL?"

Both actors weren't all that excited to give a response, because they are both decent humans who probably don't feel like outing someone if they don't have to.

"Oh, come on!," Pharoah said. "Everybody wants to know 'worst'! Why?" Hader chimed in.

Because we're all here to sip on some damn tea, that's why.

Realizing that they weren't going to skirt themselves out of this one, Pharoah said, "I mean, we both know," and then the two gave each other a *look.*

Oh yes, it's clear that this is a well-known fact at the SNL headquarters.

Hader just comes out with it. He said, "It was Bieber. Bieber was... yeah," but he does continue, saying that "Bieber was in a bad place. Maybe he's in a better place, but back then he was in a very... it was rough," and finished the viewer call with a laugh.

Well, damn. There you have it. The Biebs is offically SNL's worst-behaved guest — most likely because he was going through a rough time in his life. You can watch the whole interview below, but take my word for it, it's a bit harsh:

But let's cut Bieber a bit of slack. We know that he's definitely been through some rough periods throughout his life, so when he was a guest on Saturday Night Live, he could have just been at a really low point.

Fortunately, Justin Bieber was able to get back on track with his life and, in an interview with Complex back in 2015, he talked about how he no longer felt like hiding who he was, and that turning to faith helped him turn things around:

I’m tired of putting on a mask and a show for these people. I’m just gonna be myself and if they don’t like it, they don’t like it. I move on. I can just trust that God got this under control. That’s where I’m at. I’m the type of dude who always wants to figure it out ... At this point, my faith has gotten me to where I am. My faith has brought me to a whole other level.

While things seemed bright and shiny for Bieber as of late (Jelena came back into our lives and I couldn't have been happier), the couple might be taking some "time apart" from each other. A source told E! News that Justin and Selena have broken up, but that their "feelings for each other have not changed." The source said,

They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed. They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.

A word of advice to Justin: If you're going through a rough patch again, maybe hold off on any SNL appearances. OK? OK.