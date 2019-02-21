Beyoncé is a Meghan Markle stan! And she proved it in the most epic way while accepting the BRIT Award for Best International Group alongside her husband JAY-Z. In the video of Beyonce's BRIT Award speech, you can see her and JAY-Z standing in front of a portrait of Meghan wearing a crown. Though the two stars didn’t acknowledge Meghan by name, the intent of her presence in the video was clear: the Duchess of Sussex is a source of inspiration to the artists like she is to so many people around the world.

“Thank you so much to the Brit awards for this incredible honor,” Bey says to the camera as her hubby JAY-Z stands beside her. Between them was the portrait of Meghan, a clear nod to their favorite royal. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.”

“You’re welcome,” JAY-Z says jokingly in response. Bey just laughs it off. At the end of the video, both Bey and JAY-Z turn to face the portrait of Meghan, as if giving her the respect she truly deserves.

Even though Bey and JAY-Z are two of the biggest stars on the planet, the true star of the video is definitely Meghan. The portrait of her is beautiful and highlights just how regal and elegant Meghan is in real life. The crown and jewelry in the portrait only add to the regality of the image and definitely show Meghan as the world has never seen her before.

Check out Bey’s acceptance speech for the BRIT Awards down below:

Bey and JAY’s homage to Meghan comes at a really interesting time. As you probably know already, Meghan has been at the center of some controversial media coverage. Between the fact that her dad leaked a private letter and her brother blaming her for all their family drama, Meghan needs all the support she can get. So, Bey and JAY did something really special by honoring the Duchess of Sussex and showing her in a positive light.

After accepting the BRIT Award for Best International Group, Bey shared a photo of herself, her hubby, and the portrait of Meghan.

“Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾” Bey wrote.

And then she revealed that Meghan’s portrait was placed strategically in honor of Black History Month.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” Bey continued.

Here’s a look at Bey’s post:

I don’t know about you, but it seems very clear to me that Bey and JAY-Z have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Meghan. And they also seem pretty excited that she’s got a little one on the way, so this whole thing was a really sweet gesture on their part.