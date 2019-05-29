Everyone knows Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland as two-thirds of Destiny’s Child. But did you also know that they’re huge fans of Janet Jackson? The two singing superstars were spotted at Jackson’s Metamorphosis Vegas residency at MGM Resort's Park Theater and they were dancing up a storm. The video of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland dancing at Janet Jackson’s concert will make you want to dance, too. Not only are Bey and Rowland totally enjoying themselves, but they’re at a Janet Jackson concert. Who wouldn’t get up and dance for that?

In the video, you can see Bey and Rowland jamming to Jackson’s 1986 hit “What Have You Done For Me Lately” and just having a great time. The two of them look totally carefree and like they’re having the time of their lives, which is so fun to see.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an eyewitness who was at the concert and spotted Bey said that she was having a bit of a girls’ night out. ET’s eyewitness said Bey and her group of friends sat in the lounge area behind the main crowd and they were having lots of fun.

"She was all smiles and was dancing in her seat and even standing up dancing to Janet," the eyewitness told ET. "She left just before the show ended, presumably to avoid the crowds."

On social media, Bey fan accounts have obtained videos of her and Rowland at the concert and have been posting them on Twitter and Instagram. Here’s a video shared by Instagram fan account Beylite2.0:

It definitely looks like Bey and Rowland are having a fantastic time, as is everyone else in the audience.

Bey and Rowland aren’t the only ones who’ve gone to see Jackson’s Vegas show, which opened on May 17. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Carrie Ann Inaba, Magic Johnson, and Yvette Nicole Brown have all gone to see the show since it opened. So, lots of celebs are fans just like Bey. That’s indicative of the impact of an icon like Janet Jackson. Her influence is literally everywhere and her music has touched so many people. That’s actually something Jackson is keenly aware of, though.

During the opening concert in Vegas, Jackson said a few words to commemorate the occasion and even alluded to coming “full circle” with this particular show.

“At 7-years-old, I made my debut right here in Las Vegas at the MGM Hotel with my brothers and sisters, it’s so amazing how things come full circle,” she said.

So, it sounds like this residency means quite a lot to Jackson. And I’m sure it means just as much to her fans for her to do a residency in Vegas.

All in all, though, it seems as though Jackson’s fans are really enjoying whatever she’s doing in Vegas. Bey and Rowland are clearly loving it. I mean, I’m pretty sure that Bey and Rowland don’t dance like that to just anyone’s music. But when it comes to Jackson’s hits, there’s always reason to get up and move.