Move over TikTok dancing teens and tweens, there's a new star on the app. Alex Rodriguez has joined TikTok, and his first video is too good. Sure, he may be a 44-year-old dad and retired baseball player, but A-Rod's got moves, y'all. Rodriguez decided to take on the Renegade Challenge in his first video, and with his daughter at his side, they totally nailed it. The video of A-Rod doing the Renegade dance is a must-see.

A-Rod isn't the first celeb to do the Renegade Challenge, obvi. We saw Millie Bobby Brown slay the viral challenge with pal Noah Schnapp, and when Kourtney Kardashian did the dance with her son Mason, the moment was pure gold.

But something about the former MLB slugger doing the dance was next-level entertaining. It was all thanks to his daughter Natasha that fans were blessed with the now-viral moment.

"Tashi told me this TikTok is the new big thing so I had to give it a try! She said this is what the kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How’d I do?!?!" A-Rod asked his followers when sharing the video clip.

You can see A-Rod take on the Renegade Challenge for yourself below.

The good news is there's probably more where that came from. A-Rod urged his followers to keep tabs on his TikTok page moving forward. "Follow me on @tiktok at AROD13! I’ll try not to embarrass myself," he joked.

While his beau Jennifer Lopez has yet to comment on the video, A-Rod's fans were loving every moment of it. "That's what i call A COOL DAD!" one fan commented below the video. "Haha love this!! going to follow now!" another wrote.

Others thought A-Rod's daughter outshined him with her dance moves. "Lmao bravo super dad. Tashi got it though," one person wrote, while another said, "Alex needs some dance moves ask jlo yo show how to move it."

A-Rod might want to leave the professional dancing to J. Lo, but A+for effort here. His TikTok debut was a brave move, and he made it clear: he's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad.