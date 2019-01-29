If you're anything like me, your style changes based on the season, the weather, your mood, the event, your next Instagram photo — you name it. But if you're not switching up your brow shape for all the same reasons, I'd say you're doing your entire look a major disservice. Thankfully, Urban Decay is dropping a slew of new brow products to whip all of our arches into shape (whichever shape that may be). Hopefully, my Urban Decay Street Style Brow review will convince you to step out of your eyebrow comfort zone. Join me, would ya?

So here's the deal with the Urban Decay Street Style Brow collection: It's loaded with brand new brow products, each one designed to give your arches a totally different look. Where one gives you tons of volume, the other gives you tons of dimension (hello, Instagram brows), while another gives you the look of microblading (without the needles) and another product gives you that your-brows-but-better look. And with lots of the products in the collection available in seven shades, there's no doubt your brows are in for the style overhaul they deserve. Get ready to switch things up.

Stephanie Montes

This triple threat houses a dual-ended brush (angled brush on one end and a spoolie on the other), and two buildable shades to create a multidimensional brow, all in a compact that literally fits in the palm of my hand. The formula starts off creamy, then blends into a powder finish, which makes it easy and light for day, though you can make it even more dramatic at night. The formula promises 16 hours of wear and even holds up to the sweat and oil you encounter throughout the day.

I filled in my brows with the lighter shade using the side of the angled brush first, then used the thin tip and the darker shade to create hair-like strokes before brushing through with the spoolie. Speaking of which, this tiny tool is a major highlight. The tightly wound spiral brush grabs on to every hair — even the virtually microscopic ones — and grooms them into shape with almost no effort.

Stephanie Montes

I love the microbladed eyebrow look, but I hate needles. Luckily, this double-sided pen (one side looks like a liquid eyeliner, and the other features a super-thin retractable pencil) gave me the same look, but without the pain. Using the pen gives you incredibly thin strokes (see below for swatches), but adding an extra layer with the pencil side softens the look, without smudging the precision too much. I would actually recommend using one at a time, and then using them together for three totally different looks. Just make sure to apply the stain (the pen) to clean skin — interacting with other products could change the way it works.

Stephanie Montes

Stephanie Montes

This one goes out to the gals with fine brows or the ones who would just rather have a fuller set. Urban Decay’s Brow Endowed is a two-step, waterproof brow volumizer that offers nontransferable wear for up to 24 hours. First, you apply the primer — this goes on clear, but really whips every hair into the shape you want it. Next, you apply the color — you have eight to choose from, so you're sure to find a perfect match. The colored portion fills in sparse areas, adds intensity, and really defines those arches.

When I tried it out, the tiny brush really grabbed onto even the tiniest hairs, which gave me Cara Delevingne-style brows. The super skinny wand creates this bouncing motion that flicks those hairs into just the right position, giving you a much fuller brow look.

The entire collection ranges from $12 to $29, and it even includes a waterproof gel, which Urban Decay calls the All-Nighter Setting Spray for brows. In other words, it'll keep them in place until you wash it off. Even more, a set of stencils is included in the collection for those who need a hand when it comes to playing with arch shapes. The entire collection is available at QVC, Sephora, Ulta, select Macy’s, and Urban Decay, so get to steppin'.