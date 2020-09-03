If you've been wondering how the younger Hemsworth brother has been doing after his split from Miley Cyrus, good news: The latest update on Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship will make your heart happy. A source reportedly told Us Weekly, “Liam and Gabriella are going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay."

Cozying up with your partner in a scenic, coastal Australian town doesn't sound like a bad way to quarantine, if you ask me. The source continued, reportedly saying Hemsworth is "happy" to be spending his downtime between projects with Brooks. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Hemsworth and Brooks for confirmation of the reported source's comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

ICYMI, the two were first linked in December 2019 when The Daily Mail published snaps of Brooks greeting and hugging Hemsworth's parents, Leonie and Craig, before they all had lunch in Byron Bay. It seems like Brooks has been initiated into the Hemsworth fold, as the Us Weekly source also reportedly said, “Liam’s family thinks Gabriella and Liam are great for each other." They continued, saying, “He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama. [...] They are very happy together, and it’s comfortable and easy.”

The same source also claimed that Brooks encouraged the actor after his breakup with Cyrus, saying, "Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life." Additionally, the two appear to be super secure in their partnership. "Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Being unbothered about your man's ex is so mature. Good on Brooks for being so confident and encouraging as Hemsworth rebuilds his life. Of course, I do imagine it's hard to be irritated about anything when you're quarantining with a partner you adore, and you've got white sands and the clear blue ocean as your backyard.