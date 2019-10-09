Travel lovers, rejoice, because you could potentially be getting paid $550 to travel Greece and 'Gram your experiences, courtesy of a new giveaway from a luxury travel company. This Unforgettable Greece Instagram contest promises to gift one lucky person and his or her companion with the ultimate bucket list trip through the Hellenic Republic with stops in hot destinations like Crete, Athens, Mykonos, and yes, Santorini. Here's how to submit your name into the running, because this sounds like an offer no wanderlust seeker will be able to pass up.

According to Greek City Times, the travel company — which recently launched this August — is looking for someone to jet set around Greece and take over their Instagram page with quality scenic content this winter during the course of a nine-day trip. Not only will the successful candidate have their stay at several different hotels comped by the company, but you'll also receive a stipend of 500 euros (which translates to almost $550) as well as a free Samsung S10 phone to take photos on if your own camera isn't doing the trick, according to Metro. In other words, you're pretty much getting all your accommodations and basic expenses taken care of, and all you have to do is snap some 'Gram-worthy images in return as you live your best life on a number of fun excursions.

Stocksy/Bisual Studio

In addition to the iconic white-washed buildings, sun-kissed beaches, and historic monuments that provide the backdrop of the scenic country, you'll also have the chance for plenty of "like"-inducing photo ops as you head through a "a private guided tour of the Acropolis, a jeep safari tour of Mykonos’ best beaches, a sunset sailing trip in Santorini, and a private home-hosted cooking class in Crete," according to Greek City Times. This basically sounds like the Grecian getaway of my dreams, and it's just an added bonus that you'll be able to bring a companion of your choosing along for the ride.

All that being said, I was pretty surprised at how easy it is to apply. According to Greece City Times, the company is looking for looking for someone who's over 18 years old and "who knows how to capture eye-catching Instagram shots and isn’t afraid to throw themselves into different activities and new environments," per the publication, so if this sounds like you, you'll definitely want to submit your name in the running.

Stocksy/Tara Romasanta Photography

To apply, all you have to do is post the travel shot you're most proud of on Instagram before the contest closes on Nov. 15 at midnight BST. Make sure that you tag @unforgettablegreece, use the hashtag #UnforgettableInstagrammer, and that your Instagram account is set to public, and you'll immediately be in the running for the Grecian vacation of a lifetime. Elite Daily reached out to Unforgettable Greece for comment on when the winner will be notified and when the winner is expected to take the trip, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Still, I'd recommend checking your DMs and comments section around that time to see if you're the lucky candidate. In the meantime, you can catch me crafting my OOO message and perusing Instagram for inspiration, because this sounds like the opportunity of a lifetime.