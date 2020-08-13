Trinkets is coming back for one last lift. The series following three friends who formed an unlikely and evolving friendship through their mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meetings quickly stole the hearts of viewers when it premiered in June 2019. Now, the show is returning to Netflix so fans can see how the trio's story will end. With the Aug. 25 release quickly approaching, the Trinkets Season 2 trailer is here, and from the looks of it — plus some hints from the women who made the new episodes — there's hope the pals find happiness that truly belongs to them.

The series is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith (the screenwriter behind hits like Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, and The House Bunny), who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Spoiler alert: Don't read on unless you've watched the Trinkets Season 1 finale. The end of Season 1 left a lot up in the air for Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Moe (Kiana Madeira), and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell). Elodie ran away from home to avoid being sent to a treatment facility, Tabitha stole Brady's car and could be in major trouble, and Moe's thieving ways looked like they were reaching new levels of problematic. Going into Season 2, things aren't looking great for them.

As the characters deal with the repercussions of last season's actions (and likely get into some new shenanigans) in Season 2, Smith says viewers will learn more about who Elodie, Moe, and Tabitha really are. "We're kind of unpacking more interesting layers to a lot of the characters that we got to know the first season," she tells Elite Daily. "We're going to see some exciting romantic stuff happening too for all three of the characters there ... Their romance lives are going to be shaken up pretty wildly."

While Season 1 came with lots of twists and turns, Season 2 is going to provide a sense of closure. "We're telling a story that's going to resolve in a way that is really satisfying to people," Smith says. "It's nice to know that we have the opportunity to leave the audience feeling ... really emotionally satisfied."

Though it's bittersweet Trinkets is ending with its second season, showrunner and executive producer Sarah Goldfinger says the finality of the project helped shape the story. "We had this advantage of knowing these were the last 10 episodes, so we were able to really feel a crescendo," Goldfinger says. "There's all the feels at the end."

Though both women are tight-lipped about what exactly will happen when the final season comes to a close, one thing viewers can expect is that the central friendship will remain intact. "They are a triumphant trio at the end," Goldfinger hints.

Check out how it all comes together when Trinkets Season 2 hits Netflix on Aug. 25.

Additional reporting by Lexi Williams