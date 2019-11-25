Peter Weber's high-flying season of The Bachelor may not be taking off for several more weeks, but Bachelor Nation thinks that they may have already sleuthed out the winner. And weirdly enough, the entire theory boils down to dietary decisions. This theory about Peter Weber's Bachelor winner is a truly wild ride, but it may actually predict who gets the pilot's final rose. Of course, you should probably not read on if you do not want to be potentially spoiled about the upcoming season.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, Weber announced on Instagram that he had just arrived home after completing two months of filming, meaning that his season of The Bachelor has been completely filmed now. So of course, it is time to start trying to figure out who ended up winning Weber's heart. The fandom account @BachSleuthers has cooked up a wild but somewhat convincing theory about who Weber ended up with by going through his recent follows on Instagram.

As pointed out by Cosmopolitan, Weber followed two Instagram profiles centered on veganism after returning to his social media following his Bachelor stint. Hmm, what could have encouraged him to become so interested in veganism? The sleuthing account proposed that Weber must have ended up picking a vegan woman as his perfect match, and the account went a step further to guess that Victoria Fuller may be vegan and may be the recipient of Weber's final rose.

It's unclear if Fuller actually is a vegan or not, but the @BachSleuthers account claims that she has been liking a lot of vegan posts on Instagram since filming ended, similarly to how Weber began following vegan profiles. To be fair, Fuller posted about eating grilled cheese back in July, and cheese is, of course, not vegan. But the photo does not show the meal so it could have been a vegan cheese substitute... or maybe she discovered veganism from her time on The Bachelor like Weber apparently did.

Obviously, this is kind of a flimsy theory at the moment, but it does feel pretty suspicious that Weber would begin following vegan Instagram accounts right away after filming his season. Maybe Bachelor Nation is overlooking another vegan contestant that could end up winning Weber's heart, or maybe Fuller really is super into a plant-based diet after all and this is proof that she will be the winner.

All fans can do right now is keep a close watch on Weber's and all of the contestants' social media accounts to see if anything else pops up. If anyone posts about being vegan, rest assured that Bachelor Nation is going to be all over that. Weber's season of The Bachelor is set to take off on ABC on Jan. 6, 2020.