This Is Us has been off the air since January due to the State of the Union. But on Feb. 11, the show finally returns, with the Kate-centric episode "A Hell of A Week, Part 3." After seeing how badly things went for Randall in Part 1, and the worrisome choices Kevin made in Part 2, could Kate be about to have the worst week of all? This theory about Kate's boyfriend on This Is Us has fans thinking things are really about to go south in multiple timelines.

Both Randall and Kevin's stories took place over three different eras: Toddler, teen, and present-day. Both Toddler Randall and Toddler Kevin had encounters with Jack that influenced their current decision making. As teens, they both experienced moments where a different path was closed to them, which they have consciously or unconsciously grown to regret.

It is, therefore, a safe assumption Kate will experience something similar, both as a toddler and as a teen. But unlike Randall and Kevin, who had relatively good relationships during their teen years, Kate's may have resounding consequences.

In a new clip released ahead of the episode, Kate and her older boyfriend Marc are working together at the record store. It's a slice of their relationship that's littered with red flags.

How bad is Marc? Let us count the ways:

Negging

Emotional aggressiveness to get her to say, "I love you."

Controlling her food intake

Body shaming

Reacting badly when she knows something he doesn't

And that's all in a single two-minute span. It would be impressive if it didn't have fans desperately worried about how such trauma will affect her behavior as her marriage starts to crumble.

Entertainment Weekly also reports This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger called Kate's relationship with Marc one that goes to "an unhealthy place."

I think it was definitely a formative relationship and it was a relationship that left serious emotional wounds. It... make[s] a real impact on Kate and stay with her over the years.

Fans always knew Kate was distrustful, especially when Toby came on so strong in the early seasons of the series. In the end, she married him. As the relationship hits the rocks, how much of her earlier experience will guide her decisions in how to proceed?

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.