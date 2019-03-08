I'm an eyeshadow kind of woman. I've been told I have "a lot of lid space" — I take that as a compliment — so I make sure to put it to good use. While on most days, I opt for neutral colors and light shimmer, I don't shy away from tons of color and eye-catching glitter when I have time to experiment. So on a day when I had plenty of time to get ready, I did my very own Tarte High Tides And Good Vibes palette review and to be honest, there aren't enough hours in the day to play with this versatile beauty.

Before I even cracked this palette open, I freaked out over the packaging first. As the latest launch in the Rainforest Of The Sea collection, this stunner features a golden illustration of pretty under-the-sea algae and a cute turtle. Then, when you shake the palette, the liquid-filled cover moves to mimic the motion of the ocean in the prettiest way. And it's not just a beautiful vanity staple, Tarte is continuing their philanthropic efforts by teaming back up with the Sea Turtle Conservancy to adopt a sea turtle and her nest. And in keeping with the #SeaTheChange theme, the eyeshadows have been formulated with naturally-derived ingredients, like antioxidant-packed marine plant extract, which actually softens your often-forgotten eyelids.

But when I cracked it open, I was practically blinded by the beauty of the four glitter toppers, three matte colors, and five shimmer shades set into the metallic gold palette.

After swatching the shades from the High Tides And Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, I got to work creating four eyeshadow looks, perfect for any occasion, using the palette:

Rainforest of the Sea™ high tides & good vibes eyeshadow palette $39 Tarte Cosmetics

Every-Day Glam

Stephanie Montes

I'm not going to sugarcoat it: This is my kind of everyday shadow look.

I dusted Beach Therapy on my entire lid, up to my brow bone, then worked Aloha, Beaches into my crease for a subtle contour. For more dimension, I blended a darker shade of copper, Galapagos, into my crease and used my finger to apply Buried Gold onto my lid for added shimmer. The look feels glam but it takes seconds to create and works for everything from the office to drinks after work.

Feeling Blue

Stephanie Montes

The classic black smoky eye has been done before, so I decided to step it up with a pretty sapphire version. To start the look, I swiped Surf's Up, a light blue shadow, on my entire lid. To create a gradient, I blended Deep Blue onto the center of my lid, then Dive In, a dark shimmery navy, onto my outer corners, into my crease, and on my lower lash line. Finally, I finished off the look with the blue glitter topper, Aquaholic, on the inner corners.

South-Beach Shimmer

Stephanie Montes

To create this pinky look, I blended Beach Therapy on my brow bones and a coral-pink hue South Beach on my entire lid. Next, I blended darker peach shade Aloha, Beaches into the crease. Finally, I finished with a touch of pink glitter, Beach Daze, on the center of my lid for added sparkle. And just like that, I'm ready for a trip to Miami.

Studio-54 Shine

Stephanie Montes

The last look is my favorite, and get this, it's the easiest to create. After applying my foundation and concealer, I just used my finger to pat the high-shine silver glitter, called Turtlette, onto my eyes. And voilá. The best part is the gel glitter stuck to my lids and stayed there until I washed it off.

If this Tarte High Tides And Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette ($39; tartecosmetics.com) doesn't inspire you to switch up your look as often as the tide changes, I don't know what will.