With winter officially done (for now), it's time to get ready for summer. And, more importantly, festival season. The first weekend of Coachella 2019 kicks off on Friday, April 12. While you're out there enjoying the music, it's important to make sure to protect your gorgeous skin from the hot California sun. If you're looking for a fun new way to avoid the sun's harsh rays, check out this Sunshine & Glitter Mermazing Glitter Gift Set. You may want to pack it in your bag before you head out. Or, just keep it on hand for your next pool party so you can sparkle like a mermaid.

Sunshine & Glitter, a beauty shop based in Miami, specializes in glitter-infused products like sunscreens, lotions, and more to help keep your skin in tip-top shape this summer. I won't be heading to Coachella, but I am into all things glitter. I took a look around the website and found this amazing Mermazing Biodegradable Glitter Gift Set that's perfect for festival season and fending off the summer sun.

Released on Wednesday, April 3, the gift set — which is available for purchase on the Sunshine & Glitter website for $32 — includes two gorgeous mermaid-inspired products that will have you sparkling all day (and all night) long. First up, is the Sea Star Sparkle Mermaid sunscreen. This is perfect to toss in your bag the next time you're going to be outdoors from an extended period of time and need to add a little extra glam to your look. According to Sunshine & Glitter, the Sea Star Sparkle Mermaid sunscreen is SPF 50+ and is made with eco-friendly, biodegradable glitter.

The sparkly sunscreen comes in a 4-ounce bottle and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to Sunshine & Glitter. This way, you don't have to worry about it wearing off if you start to get sweaty or take a dip in the water. However, the sun's UV rays can cause skin damage in just 15 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, just remember to reapply every hour or so to avoid a sunburn.

The other product included in the Mermazing Biodegradable Glitter Gift Set is for after the sun goes down. Mermaid Totally Fun After Sun is an aloe-based cooling gel that uses lidocaine to help your soothe your skin after a day in the sun, according to Sunshine & Glitter. Like the Sea Star Sparkle Mermaid sunscreen, this product is also made with eco-friendly, biodegradable glitter, per the product description listed on the Sunshine & Glitter website. This one comes in a 6-ounce bottle that should last you the entire weekend, or at least several beach trips.

As if those shimmery products weren't enough to make you feel like a true mermaid, Sunshine & Glitter also sells a two-ounce Festival Ready Glitter Gel. Per Sunshine & Glitter, this one is also made with eco-friendly, biodegradable glitter that can be used on your hair, face, and body. The product's description notes that the gel feels sticky during the application process but that it does dry nice and smooth. It's made with silk amino acids, biotin, and panthenol (a form of vitamin B) that stays on all day and night, according to the beauty company.

I don't have any music festivals on my radar right now, but I definitely think I'll be trying this out these sparkly mermaid skincare products for my upcoming beach trip. Can't wait.