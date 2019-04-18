When you think of Skechers, what comes to mind? The sneakers you wore in middle school? Styles that have been adopted into the normcore trend specifically for their mainstream un-trendiness? The new summer 2019 Sketchers' D’Lites, D’Lites 3.0, and Energy furry makeover is about to change all of that, seeing as it has single handedly rendered the throwback brand exceptionally cool to the masses again. Seriously, take one look at the upgrades to all three classic styles, which also include metallic snakeskin detailing and colorful leopard print accents, and you'll be dying to get your hands on a pair of Skechers ASAP. It's no secret that chunky old school sneakers are experiencing a renaissance but these ones are in a league of their own.

Available to shop at select Skechers stores in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Las Vegas, the new pack is arriving just in time for summer and proves that luxuriously textured fabrics in jewel tones and deep neutrals are not just for winter. Each pair will run you $125, which for Skechers is on the higher end of the spectrum—the hefty price tag makes sense in light of their luxe new looks and is worth every cent.

First up is the D'Lites 3.0 silhouette, which has been reimagined in two new color ways. Called "Furry Tale," the style arrives in black and off-white, with grey faux fur covering the tongues of both. Pavé laces stretch across the fur for an especially rich look, while gray snakeskin detailing adds a punch of print to either side of the shoes. A chunky off-white sole finishes them off.

The D’Lites 3.0 gets a much more colorful makeover and is appropriately called “Joy Summer.” The shoe is a wild eyeful and would make any outfit instantly daring and playful thanks to the mixture of blue, yellow, and pink leopard prints that take shape in the form of waves splashing across it. The red mesh upper is also offset by black laces and a yellow badge on the tongue, while a chunky black, red, and caramel tread ground the collage-like style.

Last but not least, the original D’Lites silhouette arrives in two fierce new designs, both of which feature vibrant snakeskin details. Aside from their shared scaly print, the “Glowing Sky" styles vary greatly. One arrives in bright white and covered in rainbow snakeskin that looks like bubbles do when they catch the light. White laces and a white chunky tread finish off the style, which feels extremely fresh and perfect for summer. If you've got an old pair of white sneakers that you've been looking to replace, these should do the trick. In contrast, the other shoe arrives with a black leather upper and two stripes of snakeskin detailing above the tread. The tongue also features the multicolor animal print, allowing the black laces to pop against it. The tread on this style is two-toned, featuring both white and caramel layers.

Not your average Skechers, right?