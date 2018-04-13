Star Wars: The Last Jedi was lauded by critics as one of the most cinematic films, if not the most cinematic film the franchise has ever produced. Fans were more divided on the details, feeling like Rian Johnson had failed to stick to the story's canon in order to serve a vision. But the more fans watch, the more they realize the movie is loaded with callbacks and cinematic gems. The latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi detail to get noticed is one that is both cinematic and highlights part of the story's canon. Turns out fans can have both.

If you feel like these details that are coming out about last Jedi now seem oddly timed to overlap with Solo, remember the DVD and Blu-ray of Star Wars: The Last Jedi actually only came out a couple of weeks ago on March 27. So fans have only had it for a couple of weeks to watch over and over, and start really diving into the minutiae of the film. It also means that some fans are doing full marathons of all nine films (either in chronological or release date order) so comparisons between the movies are also getting highlighted.

Watching in release date order is most likely what caused the following observation on Twitter.

The adventure began with a projection, Leia's message to Obi-Wan. But it isn't Obi-Wan who sees the message first: it's Luke. The vision of Leia begging "you're my only hope" is what gets him up and off that farm, a message calling across the galaxy sister to brother.

And it ended with one, answering the call for help across the galaxy, brother to sister, as Luke arrives on Crait as an astral projection (a force projection) effectively beaming a memory of himself across the galaxy, to buy the rebels time to get out of the cave and onto the Falcon.

Fans who might complain that this is merely a coincidence and that Rian Johnson probably didn't even mean to have such a massive callback like that should consider the following evidence. This callback should have been obvious to the viewer.

Marcelo Zuniga on YouTube

That Leia projection also comes up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. R2-D2, who is on board to Millennium Falcon, digs it up and starts replaying it to Luke in order to try and convince him to rejoin the fight. Luke tells him it's a low blow to do something like that. Ar-too gives a shrug whistle. Hey, can't blame a droid for trying.

So the idea that their adventure started with a projection is already planted in the narrative if audiences were able to see through their nostalgia tears to read it. But the seed is planted in Luke's mind He cannot leave with Rey, and he will not give Kylo Ren the satisfaction (or the lifelong guilt) of striking down his mentor. Kylo has already killed his own father, that's enough of a burden for one evil lord of the galaxy to carry.

Fans were mindblown.

The saddest part of all though is that though Luke spent the last of his life force beaming across the galaxy so Leia could get away when we return to Episode IX, she will have passed away since Carrie Fisher herself passed back in December of 2016. All three of the original trio are gone now, though Luke still may appear as a Force Ghost in the final film. But it's up to the next generation to see it through.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on DVD and Blu-ray. The still-untitled Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled to arrive in theaters Dec. 20, 2019.