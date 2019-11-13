This Sneak Peek Of 'Bon Voyage' Season 4 Is 10 Minutes Of BTS Being Chaotic AF

Forget the gym, prepare to get an at-home ab workout from laughing so hard at RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook antics. The group is back at it in another season of their variety show Bon Voyage, and it's already gearing up to be a wild ride. In the sneak peek of BTS' Bon Voyage Season 4, the boys are in full-on chaotic mode as they prepare for and embark on a new adventure.

In past seasons of BV, BTS traveled to Northern Europe, Hawaii, and Malta — all places they discovered for the first time together. In a new 10-minute clip released on Nov. 13, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook hilariously decide what country they'll traverse for BV4. After much debate (and a lot of talking over each other), they passed on Alaska and Ireland, and decided on New Zealand.

The video goes on to show moments from the outdoorsy vacation, including hikes, gorgeous scenery, and beauty routines. But, of course, it wouldn't be a Bon Voyage video without a variety of activities, epic pranks, camping fails, and escapades to showcase the chaotic Bangtan energy you love so much.

And ARMYs, brace yourselves: At one point in the clip, Jungkook has the biggest smile on his face as he briefly held the cutest, fluffiest little lamb as Jimin snapped a pic for posterity.

"Jungkook holding a lamb..... this is the single most precious thing i've ever seen," one fan gushed on Twitter. Another Twitter user wrote: "Jungkook, the baby of BTS, holding a baby lamb....... perhaps this might be the softest thing ever."

Check out the clip below to see the chaos in all its glory.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

Clearly, you can count on a lot of fun, adventure, and pranks between the boys when Season 4 starts.

The new season will include eight new episodes, but, unlike previous seasons, the show will now air on Weverse instead of VLIVE. Fans can now pre-order Bon Voyage Season 4 on BTS' merchandise app, Weply, for $19.58. One episode of the show will be released each week from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2020.