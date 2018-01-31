If you know who Samantha Bee is, then you definitely know she isn't very fond of the president. Based on her political commentaries on her talk show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, it's probably safe to guess that she straight-up despises him. In fact, her Twitter account is even more proof that the comedian isn't a fan of Trump, and all of her followers are well aware of her stances in the political field. To further understand where she stands politically, you need to check out a certain Samantha Bee tweet about the State of the Union.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Bee tweeted during the State of the Union — and her focus was on how the Trump administration has thus far affected women. Her first tweet shows a poll that reads, "Your wife, the First Lady, is in the audience tonight. How do you acknowledge her?" The answers are: blow a kiss, forget she's there, "look, there's Ivanka!", and other.

The tweet that follows the poll says, "Any answer: you catch Melania's eye for a brief moment and suddenly realize that you have been party to a system that has disenfranchised all women, even those you love. As you take in the enormity of this truth, the sun crashes into earth. The End."

So there you have it: Samantha Bee doesn't like the Trump admin so much, and she isn't afraid to let the internet know it. A majority of the tweets from her personal account and the official Full Frontal account promote obvious hatred toward the Trump admin, and I can't help but agree with most of her points. Plus, most of them are funny as hell... like this one:

LOL. As you can see, Samantha Bee publicly made fun of Trump's "Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards" by tweeting a promo poster that hilariously roasted her own reporting. In the tweet, she wrote, "Nice try @colbertlateshow and @TheDailyShow, but we’re sweeping the # Dishonesties this year." She then suggested Trump gets a female host for his next show. If that's not a burn, then I don't know what is.

As Bee mentioned, two other celebrities that mocked Trump's Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards include Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert, who went out of their way to create satirical advertisements about the awards. Noah, host of The Daily Show, ran a full-page ad on page A7 of The New York Times. The Oscar-style advertisement was aimed at winning trump's Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards, and TBH, it's pretty enticing.

Colbert, on the other hand, rented a freaking billboard in Times Square asking Trump to consider him during his awards. He also tweeted about show, and said "So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies."

(LOL, "The Fakies.")

As you can see, many politic-savvy comedians aren't afraid to show Trump how they really feel, Samantha Bee included.

I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see what other comedians and talk show hosts are going to say about the State of the Union. Regardless of what happens, I'm sure their remarks will be snarky as hell

So, if you've read through this entire post without actually knowing what the State of the Union is (maybe you just love Samantha Bee, IDK), allow me to explain. Basically, President Trump will be making his first State of the Union address to the nation on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The statement will set the political tone for the year, and presidents have been giving them since 1913. Why? Oh! Because they have to. Presidents have a responsibility to deliver the speech, and the U.S. Constitution says so. Article II, Section 3 states "He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

In less fancy words, that just means the presidents talk about laws they "recommend" Congress should pass, inform the public about who the country is fighting abroad, and of course, to brag about their administration's key achievements so far.