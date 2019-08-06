If you're a fan of manga or female superheroes, or you simply love when nostalgic cartoons are reimagined into modern fashion collections, then you're going to love the upcoming Sailor Moon x Uniqlo collaboration. Dropping in honor of the first-ever electronic edition of the manga, which was released in 10 languages on July 1, 2019 worldwide, the line of tees pays homage to Japan's beloved schoolgirl superhero in the cutest of ways. Comprised of eight styles emblazoned with Sailor Moon and other members of her squad, the styles ooze with a feeling of girl power and champion a narrative that was way ahead of its time.

Having launched back in 1991, Sailor Moon, which was written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, has grown into a global phenomenon over the past 28 or so years. Book-length volumes of the manga have been translated into 17 languages, while the animated cartoon series has been released in more than 40 countries. The manga sees a diverse group of female friends saving the universe alongside one another, so it's easy to see why it appeals to such a wide fanbase. There's no doubt that this collaboration with Uniqlo UT will therefore be a total hit, so make sure you're ready to pounce on it when it hits stores and uniqlo.com on August 23. Below, check out all eight styles and choose your favorite.

A starry cityscape complete with a cute little cat motif. Is it meant to be Luna or Artemis? You decide.

Moon Healing Escalation is a command that Sailor Moon uses to heal people who have been hurt by the enemy's power, so why not wear it on your shirt? Good vibes only.

The back of this tee boasts colorful interpretations of all your favorite characters — business in the front, party in the back.

This is one of my favorite tees of the bunch thanks to its cheery periwinkle color and the rainbow graphic emblazoned across its chest. Featuring action shots of some of your favorite characters, it boasts the most literal representations of the animated series.

Tie dye that's to die for! This shirt takes one of summer's biggest print trends and amps it up even more via the phrase "Moon Prism Power Make-up!," which is the first command that Usagi Tsukino used to transform into Sailor Moon. The back of the tee boasts a pink and purple graphic that looks like a page torn straight out of the original manga, so I have a feeling this style will be ultra popular.

Basic white tee, not-so-basic graphic. This style pays homage to the Holy Grail, which you can probably tell is a big deal, whether you're into Sailor Moon or not.

Honoring the Silver Millennium, a peaceful and harmonic time period for the Moon Kingdom, this shirt is all about positive vibes, peace, and love.

A girl's best friend! Featuring a graphic of Sailor Moon and her trusty sidekick Luna, this tee will immediately let people know which female superhero you stan.