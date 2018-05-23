The royal wedding is just the gift that keeps on giving. By simply turning on any technological device, you will immediately become inundated with images, videos, commentary, and details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day. Most of it is sincere and fascinating, but there are a few hilarious gems out there too. For example, the royal wedding bad lip reading video is the best thing on the internet (so far today) and that's really saying something. I can't recommend this three and a half minutes enough.

If you're familiar with YouTube, you might be familiar with the A Bad Lip Reading series. Usually, the creators mash together favorite scenes from popular TV series or movies and dub super random and funny voiceover on top of them. The truth is, it usually looks pretty darn close to whatever the characters are actually saying. In their latest triumph, A Bad Lip Reading creators tackled the royal wedding for what is maybe their best video of all time. Though fans know Prince Harry and Meghan were actually saying lovely things like their vows, declarations, and prayers, here, the BLR gods have them discussing things like their favorite Harry Potter character and a bad smell in the room.

I can't describe it. You've just gotta watch. Sound on.

Bad Lip Reading on YouTube

I'll give you a minute to pass this along to all of your friends and coworkers in the group chat.

Here is my personal favorite made-up conversation:

Prince Harry: You know, I have a surprise for you.

Meghan Markle: K.

Prince Harry: It's a golden unicycle.

Meghan Markle: I don't want that. That present is a fail.

YouTube

In real life, the couples' vows were lovely. Duh. The accurate transcription of their declaration went like this:

The Archbishop: Harry, will you take Meghan to be your wife? Will you love her, comfort her, honor and protect her, and, forsaking all others, be faithful to her as long as you both shall live?

Prince Harry: I will.

And, ya know, samesies for Meghan.

Some people were wondering if Meghan would vow to "obey" her husband, which has been royal custom. However, she opted out just like Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, did in their respective ceremonies.

As for their actual vows, Meghan and Harry kept it pretty classic, promising:

...to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.

Fans also loved the exchanging of rings where Meghan and Harry swapped bands as a sign of commitment. During that piece of the ceremony, the couple repeated the words: "I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body I honor you, all that I am I give to you, and all that I have I share with you, within the love of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit."

You can watch it all go down (the way it actually went down) in the clip below.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

In just 22 hours, the BLR royal wedding video has gained over 1.8 million views and one thumbs up emoji from my dad.

If you're looking for other laugh-cry worthy bad lip readings, I highly recommend Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, The Hunger Games, and my personal favorite — though I can't tell you why — Twilight.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.