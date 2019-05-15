This PUMA x Selena Gomez Collection Is For Jetsetters & Couch-Loungers Alike
If you're a regular traveler or you just really dig comfy clothes, the new PUMA x Selena Gomez needs to be on your radar. The just-dropped lineup of footwear, accessories, and athletic wear blends function and style like a total dream and boasts gorgeous pastel hues, to boot. This isn't your average sporty collaboration — it's filled with items that you'll actually want to wear from the gym to your next plan, or on days when working out isn't even in the schedule. If you somehow still haven't tapped into the athleisure trend is this a great place to start. Better late than never, right?
As described in a press release, the new collection "captures the energy and influence of Selena’s on-the-go, jetsetter life – from her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas to the countless cities she’s traveled to. The vivid accented colors found throughout pull from an image of a sunset Selena took herself, with the gorgeous colors coming together to add a colorful pop heading into the summer." Pretty cool, right? Sneakers, sports bras, leggings, sweat sets, cropped tees, fanny packs, mini backpacks, and a romper are all included in the collection, so no matter what piece of summer gear you're looking for, the collection will likely be able to supply it. Take a look at some of the standout pieces below and check out the collection in full here.
Sticky Situation
SG x Cali B+W Women’s Sneakers
$100
Drool. Seriously, these velcro sneakers are the recreational shoes of my dreams. Between the graphic black detail and laceless design, they're total perfection.
LBT
PUMA x SG Tank Top
$35
The perfect tank for any workout thanks to its lightweight material and breathable design.
Fresh AF
PUMA x SG Leggings
$80
While I never thought I'd ever consider white leggings, this style might have just changed my mine. It's breathable thanks to mesh paneling and looks all kinds of comfortable.
PUMA x SG Style Crossbody Bag
$45
This crossbody can be made into a waist bag thanks to detachable straps, making it the most versatile and convenient carryall ever. The neon detail gives it a punch of personality, while it's zip closure ensures your belongings will remain safe.
Don't Sweat It
PUMA x SG Romper
$75
The comfiest romper on earth? I think yes. And cute AF, too.
Head's Up
PUMA x SG Headband
$12.50
Because why not add a plus neon headband to your workout wardrobe?
Crop To It
PUMA x SG Crop Top
$50
I prefer pairing my high waisted workout leggings with crop tops in order to remain slightly cooler and this mint green iteration would be a welcome addition to my closet.
Small But Mighty
PUMA x SG Style Backpack
$65
From hikes to festivals, this mini backpack could serve a ton of very useful purposes. It boasts an interior zip pocket as well as a breathable outer pocket so no matter what you need to store, it'll be safe.
Go, Shorty
PUMA x SG Shorts
$45
The most perfect all-purpose athletic shorts.
The Ombré Effect
SG Runner Ice Women’s Training Shoes
$120
If you're looking for sneakers that are meant for athletic activities, consider these training shoes. They're super functional and boast a pretty pastel band — why would you ever choose plain black sneakers again?
Freshly Made
PUMA x SG Jacket
$120
A lightweight jacket that's perfect for planes, trains, and automobiles.