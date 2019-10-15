Every year when October rolls around, you may have two important items on your agenda: cuddling up on the couch and watching Hocus Pocus, and heading into the city for a few fab-boo-lous nights with your friends. Those nights might include dressing up in costumes and attending ~spooky~ events like this Potion Making 101 class at The James New York - NoMad.

Spoiler alert: It's totally witchin' and made for a bestie crew who adores everything related to Halloween. This may be the group of friends who anxiously awaits the haunted houses, full moons, and fried dough that's been covered in orange and black sprinkles in the fall. It may also be the BFFs who quote the sarcastic cat from Sabrina the Teenage Witch and send their horoscopes in the group chat on the reg. They may enjoy eating candy corn, going to fortune tellers, or know random trivia about Halloween.

If this sounds like your bestie crew, then you'll likely want to know more about this event. Mixing elixirs, drinking cocktails, and learning how to brew the most marvelous concoctions from a folk witch is just the beginning. You'll want to come prepared with a notebook or a deep desire to try something new and explore the world of potions. Here are the details so you can have a wicked good time.

First things first: This potion making class will take place at The James New York - Nomad, and it's part of their "Witch-in-Residence" program in collaboration with Catland Books, a mystical bookshop based in Brooklyn. The workshop will be led by Melissa Madara, co-owner of Catland Books and the hotel's "resident witch." According to their website, she has extensive experience as a folk witch and herbalist. She does tarot readings, herbal consultations, and answers spell-work questions.

According to the event page on the Catland Books website, for this particular experience, Madara will teach you about potions and guide you as you create your own. She'll help you find the right ingredients to celebrate a milestone in your life, or find peace in the chaos of the real world. In addition, she'll give you a brief overview of the history of potions, so you can leave with a new sense of wonder.

The workshop is set to cover the following topics and things: the herbal preparations used in potion making; an intro to potions, what they're made of, and what they're used for; and an entire overview of tincturing and how it's connected to magic, medicine, and of course, potion making. After Madara covers all of that info, you'll sample certain potion components, and will be given time to create your own to take home.

To be part of the workshop, you simply need to head to the Catland Books website and review the details on the Potion Making 101 class event page. There you'll be able to buy tickets, which cost $45 per person and include the workshop, your custom potion, and a welcome cocktail. You'll see the address for The James New York - NoMad, as well as the date and time for the event, which is Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Now, if you and your besties can't make it to this spook-tacular event in the city, don't fret. As part of the "Witch-in-Residence" partnership, The James New York - NoMad and Catland Books is also offering appointments with Madara on Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m. During your appointment on these "Witching Wednesdays," you can participate in readings and let Madara take a closer and deeper look in your life. Sessions can be either 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or one hour long, and start at $30. You can book your spot via the Catland Books website.

Other than these events, I hope you grab some candy corn at the store, watch your favorite Halloween movies, or scope out haunted houses you can stay in this October. That way, your season is totally witchin'.