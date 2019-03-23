If Cher Horowitz was one of your first fashion idols, then you'll definitely relate to the level of excitement I felt when I scrolled across Donald Faison's latest Instagram post on Saturday, March 23. Four of the movie's original cast members posed for a reunion selfie while they were at C2E2 in Chicago, and it will totally transport you back to the iconic mid-'90s film. Seriously, this photo of the Clueless cast with Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer will deliver a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Previously, if you would have asked me whether I thought anything could surpass the 1995 teen rom-com that introduced us to Cher and her fabulous Beverly Hills life, I would have naturally responded, "As if!" (Well, it was great aside from the whole "dating her step-brother by marriage" thing.) Now that I see Murray, Travis, Cher, and Josh all cozied up in a selfie, I might have to rethink my answer. Faison, who played Murray Duvall in the film, shared the photo on Saturday with the caption:

Of course, any Clueless aficionado know that's the song that was playing during the Christmas party in the movie, and I'm pretty sure Faison put Rudd, who played Josh Lucas, in a hashtag because he doesn't appear to have an official Instagram.

In any case, this photo features some of the heavy hitters from the movie. I mean, in addition to Faison and Rudd, there is Silverstone, who played Cher (duh), and Meyer, who played lovable skater/stoner Travis Birkenstock. Meyer also shared the same photo on Saturday, and he captioned his:

We. Have. No. Clue.

LOL, Travis.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) during the weekend of March 22 through March 24 is to thank for this reunion, as Faison, Meyer, Silverstone, and Rudd were all in the Windy City to meet with fans. Obviously the photo is missing some of the other stars from the film, like Cher's BFF Dionne Davenport, who was played by Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy, who played transfer student Tai Frasier, but it's all in all pretty great reunion pic for any Clueless fans.

While it might be hard to believe that the film is almost 25 years old, I'd say that the cast looks pretty good a quarter of a century after filming the hit movie. If you still haven't seen the film yet, I'll warn you that this next part is a spoiler alert. Many avid fans of the flick likely have thought often about what became of Cher and Josh, the step-siblings by marriage (aka, they're not blood-related) that got together by the end of the film.

In a 2017 interview, Amy Heckerling, writer and director of Clueless, gave Elite Daily a little peek into what Cher and Josh got up to following the closing credits, but it's not all happily ever after. In fact, Heckerling told Elite Daily at the time that the two probably split for a while as Cher went to college, experienced other relationships, and then got back together.

She explained:

I mean, I don’t think at 16 she found the love of her life and then just stayed with it from then on. They had to experience different people and find out who they are through them and if it is right — and I like the two of them together — it would have to be later.

TBH, I'd be chill if they didn't get together forever, but that's just me. Anyhow, Clueless gave a generation some unforgettable fashion inspiration, catchphrases, and an irrational belief that you could one day get a computer that would pick outfits from your closet for you, and for that, I think it deserves at least a little more than, "Whatever." And 25 years later, the cast has gifted a reunion selfie that deserves the best picture frame Claire's can offer. (Don't be fooled: That's the highest honor any '90s photo could receive.)