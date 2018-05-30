Let's be honest, a lot of us thought that Kim Kardashian's meeting with President Donald Trump was gonna be super awkward. Like, bible, I seriously could not imagine the two of them sitting down to discuss such a serious topic like prison reform. But it happened, and on May 30, the photo of Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump at their meeting was posted online, and it's even more cringeworthy than I initially expected.

Kardashian reportedly headed to the White House to ask Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old woman who is serving a life sentence in federal prison for a drug-related crime. The reality star has been pushing for Johnson's release over the past few months after hearing her story in a documentary produced by Mic, which also highlighted Johnson's attempts to earn a presidential pardon over the years. There's no word on what came of Kardashian's meeting with Trump as of yet, but the president did, however, take to Twitter to express his feelings about their meeting. He captioned a pic of himself and the beauty mogul in the Oval Office, "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing."

It's hard to read what's going on here, you guys. I don't know if Trump's smile means that he's open to the possibly of helping Johnson, or if Kardashian's blank stare means she's exhausted and over their encounter. I know she hates sunken place references, but that's totally the vibe I'm getting from her in this pic.

More to come.