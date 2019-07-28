HBO's hit show Game of Thrones may have come to a close, but all the special relationships that exist as a result of it are still going strong. Ahead of Jason Momoa's 40th birthday on Aug. 1, his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram that is sure to make every Game of Thrones fan squeal with delight. This photo of Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa's together is ultimate BFF goals and will definitely make you miss Khal Drogo and Khaleesi.

On Saturday, July 27, Clarke posted an adorable Instagram photo of herself posing with Momoa, where the pair flashed the camera their sparkling smiles as they shared a tight hug. Clarke captioned the photo "With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2 @prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY!" She also joked that she found "an oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you," which she posted as the second photo in the slideshow. Though the two only shared a handful of episodes together on Game of Thrones before Momoa's character was no longer on the show and the two haven't had any other roles together, Clarke's birthday message made it clear that their love and friendship extended far beyond Westeros and Essos.

But don't take my word for it, check out this adorable photo for yourself:

Clarke also shared an equally adorable photo of herself in an oversized bathtub, hence the caption.

Though the two stopped filming together early in the series, Momoa would still stop by set during the last season to support his former co-stars, per People. Clarke posted a photo on May 8, around the time of the infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup debacle, in which she posed with the visiting Momoa and co-star Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister.

And the love is clearly reciprocal, because Momoa often shares sweet photos of himself and Clarke as well. On April 4, several days before the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, Momoa shared a heartfelt Instagram slideshow commemorating his time on the show and love for the Game of Thrones universe. Three of the photos included adorable selfies with Clarke, and Momoa even called her out personally in the post's caption, which said:

I F*CK*N LOVE GAME OF THRONES. I am beyond honoured to be apart [sic] of this show and am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond. It’s rare All my aloha to David and Dan for taking a chance on me and in turn getting me to where I am now. Forever DROGO #gameon #mykhaleesi love u @emilia_clarke

Earlier in the year, Momoa also posted photos with Clarke and his wife Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Oscars. In a February 24 Instagram post, Momoa shared a picture in which he posed with Bonet and Clarke, both of whom were all dressed up for the awards show. The photo was captioned "Me and my QUEENS." He posted another photo from the Oscars featuring just him and Clarke which he captioned, "So proud of you @emilia_clarke I love u with all my heart Aloha Drogo."

Hopefully these BFFs will keep providing the internet with adorable selfies and sweet birthday posts, especially since Game of Thrones is over now and fans like myself need to relive the Khal Drogo and Khaleesi glory days.