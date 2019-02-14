In case you were wondering what Cardi B was up to during the two days she was off Instagram, we now have the answer. She was getting herself some new bling. And by bling, I mean she waltzed into a Los Angeles tattoo parlor and scored herself a double lip piercing. You heard me. It sounds so painful, right? But the photo of Cardi B's new lip piercing is actually fierce AF, just like everything else about this rap superstar.

We obviously need to know the story behind this thing, so let's dive in! According to Luis Vega, the owner of City of Angels Tattoos, Cardi just casually walked into his shop on Feb. 12 looking to get her lip pierced.

"Guess who came in to the shop today so random @iamcardib to get her bottom lip piercing," he wrote on Instagram. "So blessed I had the privilege to meet her at my shop."

So cool, right? Oh, and get this: According to TMZ, Vega didn't even realize he was talking to the Grammy winner at first.

"Luis thought he recognized CB's face, and initially figured she was just a former client," the outlet explained. "After Cardi told him she was from New York, Luis told her she looked and sounded like Cardi... and that's when light bulbs started going off."

Now the two of them look like old friends. Here's one of the pics Vega shared on the 'gram that shows off Cardi's new piercing:

So dope. And according to TMZ, the whole thing only set Cardi back $25! Can you even imagine how much business this dude is gonna get now that the "Money" rapper has given his shop the Okuuuurrr? I bet there's a line around the block outside his door right now, even as I sit here typing this!

Meanwhile, it looks like the "Money" rapper may have already changed her mind about her edgy new look, because by Feb. 13 when she was spotted at the Ignite Angels and Devils pre-Valentine’s Day party — with a shock of long red hair — those piercings were noticeably MIA. And I don't see any telltale holes in her bottom lip, either.

Check it out:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What kind of black magic is this?

Cardi temporarily deleted her Instagram earlier this week following the backlash over her Best Rap Album win at the Grammys on Feb 10.

"It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else," she said in a since-deleted video posted to her feed right before she deactivated her account. "That's not my style. However, I've been taking a lot of sh*t today, I'm seeing a lot of bullsh*t today and I saw a lot of sh*t last night. And I'm sick of this sh*t."

I so don't blame her.

Luckily, Cardi returned to Instagram just two days later in order to share the news about her new collab with Bruno Mars, which will be dropping on Feb. 15.

"Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars," she captioned a picture of the two of them standing face to face.

Glad you're back, Cardi! Keep making those money moves, girl!