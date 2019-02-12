Cardi B is done with Instagram, and it's all the internet's fault! The rapper snagged her first-ever Grammy during the 61 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, and the backlash in response to her winning Best Rap Album has now put us in a world where Cardi B deleted her Instagram. Who the heck was mean to Cardi?! Do you know how much I loved her Instagram?! I am distraught right now!!

While lots of fans of Cardi were celebrating her big Grammy win on Grammy night and the day following, there was also a lot of negativity being thrown Cardi's way on social media by people who felt Invasion of Privacy wasn't deserving of the award. Cardi was the only woman nominated in the category, so the fact that she beat out Travis Scott, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle, and the late Mac Miller is pretty damn impressive. But fans of the other rappers are apparently very sore losers and spent a lot of time on Monday ragging on Cardi's success.

It prompted the rapper to post a video to her account that showed her venting about the negativity. She's was justifiably heated in it.

“It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else," she said, "that's not my style ... However, I've been taking a lot of sh*t today, I'm seeing a lot of bullsh*t today and I saw a lot of sh*t last night. And I'm sick of this sh*t."

She continued,

I worked hard for my motherf*cking album. I f*cking worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for 3 months, didn’t go to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for 4 days straight – pregnant!

Not long after she posted this video, she deactivated her account. Look what you made her do, internet!!

The night of the Grammys, she had posted a celebratory video from the Grammys just after she won Best Rap Album.

The video isn't viewable anymore now that Cardi's Instagram is gone, but before she deleted her account, Chance the Rapper came through to support her.

In a screenshot of a comment posted by the @CommentsByCelebs account, Chance the Rapper (who won Best Rap Album in 2016) congratulated Cardi on her big win — and for being the first female solo artist to do it. (Yeah, she literally made history on Sunday, and haters just had to go and ruin it!!)

"This is overly deserved, the album was front-to-back hits. It would be inconceivable not to honor u last night," Chance said in his comment. "So happy for you, u made history and u brought ur husband onstage who i saw literally making phone calls and trips to make sure n***** did right by u and turned they verses in on time."

He continued, "Look man u need to live in this moment for awhile! Straight up bask in it YOU deserve it. Its a feeling very few will ever know, but YOU do. God bless see yall soon."

J. Cole came out in support of Cardi's hard-earned win as well.

"I don't ever wanna be propped up by tearing somebody else down. Seeing Cardi b win a Grammy make me feel like I won," he tweeted on Feb. 11. "Same with jay rock and Anderson. I feel for Travis cuz he really deserved that acknowledgement as well, but his moment is way bigger than the awards could say."

Can we all just freaking support Cardi B?! The woman is literally one of two women who has won Best Rap Album... ever!! (Lauryn Hill won with the Fugees back in 1996.) Can we please just celebrate some damn female success without making the woman feel horrible for it?! I'm so tired.

Now, Cardi B, I say this directly to you: