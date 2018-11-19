Ariana Grande is full of jokes and she’s bringing them to Instagram! In a recent Instagram post, Grande trolled all her fans by posting a photo of herself kissing her cousin in what’s meant to be an affectionate shoutout to the movie Mean Girls. The photo of Ariana Grande kissing Courtney Chipolone, her cousin, has definitely raised some eyebrows and even more questions. But more than anything, it’s gotten a lot of laughs!

In the photo, which was posted on Monday, Nov. 19, you can see Grande and Chipolone engaged in what appears to be a kiss while their friend Alexia Luria looks on in mock horror. Grande’s caption on the photo is the tip off that the whole thing is a big joke, but only if you’re obsessed with Mean Girls.

“Yeah but she’s my FIRST cousin,” Grande wrote in the caption. The caption seemingly alludes to a classic scene in Mean Girls when Karen (Amanda Seyfried) tries to make sense of her romantic feelings for her first cousin, Seth Mosakowski.

In the movie, Karen says, “‘Yeah, but he's my first cousin. So, you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins…’"

The logic is so off-kilter that Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) stops her from even continuing her explanation by saying, "No, honey, uh-uh... That is so not right."

In any case, here’s what Grande posted on Instagram:

Chipolone also posted the photo with an equally hilarious caption from the film.

“So, you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins,” she wrote.

So both of them are definitely having a good laugh over this photo and so is everyone else!

You can watch the hilarious scene from Mean Girls down below:

htownramirez1 on YouTube

There were more Mean Girls references on Grande’s Instagram. In a subsequent post, Grande shared another photo of her, Chipolone, and Luria with the caption, “‘would u like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?’” You can watch the scene referenced in the post here. And in a third post, Grande made a hilarious reference to this scene in which Regina says, “'I’m on an all carb diet GOD KAREN U ARE SO STooPID.'"

Here are the additional photos Grande shared to Instagram:

I think it’s safe to say Grande is a huge Mean Girls fan. And who wouldn’t be? It's a classic film and such a funny one at that. But the film seems to hold a special place in Grande’s heart, at least that’s how it appears when you take a look at her and her friends’ 2007 homage to the film. In June 2017, Teen Vogue did some digging and found an old video on Grande’s YouTube channel that shows a 13-year-old Grande recreating scenes from the film with her friends.

So, Grande has definitely been a long-time fan of the film and it doesn’t seem like her love of it is waning at all!