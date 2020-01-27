The music industry's biggest stars battle it out for awards during the Grammys, but it's not all vicious competition. It's also a night for stars to celebrate each other and their love of music. This photo of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish hugging at the 2020 Grammy Awards is so powerful because it shows their love for each other even while competing.

Grande and Eilish are two of the biggest pop stars alive but they also make sure to have time for supportive female friendship, which is just about the most inspiring thing ever. Before the Grammys broadcast started, Eilish won one of the non-televised awards. She took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Arianators everywhere were pretty upset that Eilish beat Grande's thank u, next in that category, but it's clear that Grande has no hard feelings herself. She warmly embraced Eilish on the red carpet before the ceremony, making it clear that female friendship is always the real winner.

Eilish is nominated in another five categories this year and, at 18 years old, she's the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four major categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Grande is also nominated for an additional four Grammy awards this year: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Both Grande and Eilish are also performing at the Grammys.

In the past, Eilish has made it clear that she's a big fan of Grande. She told Billboard that if she could switch places with anyone dead or alive, she would choose Grande. She said, "Ariana Grande's voice is f*cking crazy. Can you imagine opening your mouth and that comes out? Holy f*ck!"

With so much admiration for each other, it's heartwarming to see Grande and Eilish share such a sweet moment of connection before the Grammys even started. It's a nice reminder that even when there's competition involved, music and friendship reign over all.